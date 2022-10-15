Don’t give up, it’s time to shine

By Jan Miller Penton

The fabulous fall weather called me outdoors this morning. With a nip in the air I donned my warm robe and slippers and set out to enjoy my morning back porch prayer and coffee time. My daughter, Melinda, and I pray together most mornings, and we have noticed that the needs within our prospective circles seem almost overwhelming.

Soon Missy was at my heels begging for a walk so I complied, but before making it back to the house I was wishing for a pair of shorts. That’s fall down south; we don’t know whether to put away our flip flops or not so some people just wear them with socks! Not the best look if I may say so, but I’ve done it myself.

I am trying to walk more so I put on a pair of shorts and went for a longer walk without short legged, Missy, in tow. Just as I was getting started I saw someone getting a jump on the season and discarding their bright orange marigolds. I have no shame for a bargain and thought the plants had plenty of life left in them.

“Are you discarding these plants?”

“Yes, we are getting ready to change the beds.”

“Mind if I take a few home? I think they still have some life left.”

“Be my guest. I’m not sure they will live, but you are welcome to give it a try.”

That’s all it took for el cheapo to get rolling. My walk was forgotten as I filled my trunk with marigolds. They did look a little worse for wear, but I had visions of how beautiful they would be with a little love. Next, I stopped at Paul Bounds for some new gardening tools so I suppose my fourteen-dollar purchase could actually be counted as the cost of the flowers, but I prefer to think of them as free. It’s all in how you look at things.

Now my freebies have been deadheaded, well watered and planted. When I see a scraggly plant I can’t help but see it’s potential, and many times an absolute transformation occurs. I never gave up on my angel wing begonia on my back porch. For what seemed the longest time it barely hung on. I watered and fed it. I trimmed off the dead leaves and moved it from location to location until one day I noticed it was thriving. Now it is absolutely gorgeous, but it took a while.

I’m pretty sure that’s the way the Father sees all of us. When we may have listened to the world telling us that it’s of no use to keep on trying and discouragement begins to loom it may be a temptation to think our situation is never going to change. But that is the voice of the enemy. Our Father tells us that all things work together for our good, and the battle was won on the cross. Don’t give up friend; it’s time to shine.