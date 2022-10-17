Diamond Dawgs Travel To Alabama For Fall Scrimmage

Published 12:46 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Special to the Item

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Baseball will travel to Tuscaloosa this Friday, Oct. 21, to take on SEC Western Division foe Alabama in a fall scrimmage set at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

First pitch between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide is set for 6 p.m. CT with gates opening at 4 p.m. on Friday. Admission to the exhibition is $5. Tickets can be purchased in person at the stadium on Friday or in advance by visiting www.GrandSlammers.org.

Concession stands will not be open for the night but those in attendance are permitted to bring their own food and beverages.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the baseball program. Fans can also follow the program on social media by searching ‘HailStateBB’ on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

