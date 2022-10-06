Deward Buddy Spiers

Deward Buddy Spiers

September 28, 2022

Private Graveside Services for Deward Huston “Buddy” Spiers, age 71, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Seminary, MS will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Holliman Cemetery.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Contributions to St. Jude in memory of Buddy would be greatly appreciated, stjude.org

