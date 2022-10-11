Davidson-Smith Named To Team USA Roster

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson -Smith has been named to Team USA for the 2022 Pan American Games that will take place in Guatemala in November.

Davidson-Smith, who exhausted her eligibility in 2022 before returning to the Bulldogs’ staff as a graduate student coach, is one of 15 players selected to represent the United States in competition. With her selection, Mississippi State now has two coaches on staff who are active members of Team USA ( Zac Shaw ) and a third who previously wore the Red, White and Blue ( Josh Johnson ).

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to play with Team USA. It’s what I always dreamed of as a kid,” Davidson-Smith said. “I’m proud to be able to represent Mississippi State and my country. It’s one of the highest honors. To represent my country on a worldwide platform is something every little girl dreams of, and I can’t wait.”

Davidson-Smith was a unanimous First Team All-American this spring and was selected in the 2022 Athletes Unlimited College Draft. She closed her career as the SEC’s all-time home run leader and is tied for third in NCAA history.

The catcher out of Hillsborough, North Carolina, played five seasons in Starkville, starting every game the Bulldogs played since 2018. She was a career .352 hitter with 92 home runs, and she closed her career as MSU’s all-time leader in games played and started (270), slugging percentage (.775), runs (219), RBIs (220), total bases (610), hit-by-pitches (57), runners picked off (13), defensive chances (1759), putouts (1555) and runners thrown out (57; 44 CS, 13 PO).

Davidson-Smith is the ninth Bulldog softball player to represent her country. Six others have played on Team USA at some point, most recently Chelsea Bramlett in 2009-10. Two others, including current graduate assistant Alyssa Loza have played for Team Mexico.

The Pan American Championship will be played in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Nov. 12-19. The event offers a chance to qualify for the 2024 WBSC World Cup. A week later, Shaw and the men’s team will head to Auckland, New Zealand, for the WBSC Men’s World Championship.

