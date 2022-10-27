Daniel Schommer

October 26, 2022

Daniel Thomas Schommer, age 39, of Carriere, MS, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after a 14 month battle with Glioblastoma (an aggressive form of brain cancer).

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Justin Anderson will officiate the service, assisted by Bro. Donald Balch.

A native of Picayune, MS, he graduated from Pearl River Central High School and PRCC. Daniel was a Serviceman with Coast Electric Power Company for 15 years. He especially enjoyed storm work with his fellow employees. Daniel was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, Daniel loved spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Voncelle McQueen; and his paternal grandfather, Edward Schommer.

Left to cherish his memory are his high school sweetheart and wife of 16 years, Caitlyn Vaughn Schommer; his children, Caroline Schommer, Cole Schommer, and Clay Schommer; his parents, Mark Thomas Schommer and Barbara McQueen Schommer; his sister, Amanda Schommer and brother, Chris Schommer; his maternal grandfather, J.L. McQueen; his paternal grandmother, Regina Schommer; his brother in law, Chase Vaughn; his in-laws, Rocky and Tammy Vaughn; his niece, Alexa Vaughn; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com