Curtis Ray Vaughn

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon and learn of me: for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest unto your souls.” Matt. 11: 28-29

Curtis Ray Vaughn was born August 22, 1949, but on October 4, 2022, he entered eternal rest at his home in Picayune, MS which was dear to him.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Wills and Zelflee Vaughn; six brothers, Chester Vaughn, Leonard Vaughn, Robert Vaughn, Willis Vaughn (Bubba) Jr., Claude Chambers, Willie Newsome; six sisters, Lucille Chatman, Patricia Washington, Sylvia Vaughn, Carrie Lee Willis, Carolyn Butler, and Thelma (Jean) Taylor.

He leaves to cherish his loving soulmate Dorothy Jean and from their union were two children, Trina Vaughn and Cortez (Salenta) Vaughn; one brother, Tommy Vaughn (Sharon) of Picayune, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466 from 4pm to 6pm.

Graveside service will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at11:00 a.m. in New Palestine Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Michael A. Kelly, Pastor of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church will be the officiant.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home