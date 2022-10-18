Crucial final stretch starts Thursday

Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — In the Mississippi Gulf Coast team huddle immediately following the Bulldogs’ big Homecoming win Saturday, head coach Jack Wright stressed one thing: Gulf Coast better be ready for a quick turnaround and a huge game.

 

His squad faces Hinds in a pivotal MACCC South clash Thursday at Raymond. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Joe Renfroe Stadium.

“Every time you get into division games late in the season like this one, there’s always playoff ramifications,” he said. “It’s just a big game all around. They beat us last year, and they’ve got a great team. They made the state championship game last year. They’re a really good team, so it’s going to be a big challenge to go on the road and play at their place”

 

The game will be streamed at https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/, and the Gulf Coast radio broadcast can be heard on SuperTalk 103.1 FM and https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

 

The Bulldogs can Hinds come into the showdown tied at 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the division. Gulf Coast needs a win to keep alive hopes for a fourth straight South crown. MGCCC closes out its regular season by hosting No. 4 Jones on Oct. 27. Two wins would earn the Bulldogs a tie for the title and the No. 1 seed from the South.

 

It’s the 86th meeting between the schools. Gulf Coast has won 15 of the last 17, but Hinds won 42-37 in Raymond alst year.

 

The Eagles lost their starting quarterback a few weeks back, but Ranson Oakes has stepped into the void. He’s completing 60 percent of his bases and has three touchdowns in four games.

 

“He’s a really good player,” Wright said. “He gets the ball out quick and can make plays with his feet. Numbers-wise, he’s been very efficient. We respect him just like we’ve respected all the other good quarterbacks we’ve played all year.”

 

Hinds has won two straight, having edged Southwest Mississippi 30-24 and blowing out Itawamba 34-7. Gulf Coast also has won its last two and blew out East Central 35-0 on Saturday.

 

The Bulldogs had to do some shuffling on the offensive line, which meant Daz Galloway (Fr., Madison/Madison Central) got called on.

 

“I’m really proud of Daz,” Wright said. “He came in and started his first game as a true freshman last week. He played really well. He made some mistakes, but he gave great effort and finished some blocks. He stood out a couple of times. I’m really proud of him for fighting through the freshman mentality and being able to give us a big start late in the year in an important game.”

 

 

Game #8

WHO: MGCCC (4-3, 3-1 South) vs. Hinds (4-3, 3-1 South)

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Joe Renfroe Stadium, Raymond

WATCH: https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/

LISTEN: SuperTalk 103.1 FM or https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch

 

The Series

Series record: 86th meeting, Gulf Coast leads 50-34-1

First Meeting: 1926

Last Meeting: Sept. 23, 2021, Hinds 42, Gulf Coast 37

Notes: Gulf Coast has won 15 of the last 17 meetings, dating back to 2005 … Gulf Coast is averaging 39.4 points in that span, Hinds 20.2 … Gulf Coast has eight shutouts in its 48 wins, the last of which came in 2016 (34-0) … Hinds has nine shutouts in its 33 wins, the last of which came in 1995 (55-0) … Gulf Coast has two 12-game win streaks in the series (1962-73, 2005-16) … Hinds longest win streak is 10 (1988-97) … The biggest Gulf Coast win in the series was a 61-0 win in 2007, while the biggest Hinds win came in 1995 (55-0).

 

Series History

Date                 Result

11/19/26           MGCCC 6, Hinds Junior College 3

11/19/27           MGCCC 25, Hinds Junior College 0

11/24/28           Hinds Junior College 6, MGCCC 0

11/23/29           MGCCC 20, Hinds Junior College 6

11/22/30           Hinds Junior College 19, MGCCC 0

11/21/31           Hinds Junior College 7, MGCCC 6

10/9/42             MGCCC 30, Hinds Junior College 6

10/20/44           Hinds Junior College 27, MGCCC 0

10/19/45           Hinds Junior College 31, MGCCC 0

10/26/46           Hinds Junior College 20, MGCCC 13

10/18/47           Hinds Junior College 34, MGCCC 21

10/8/48             MGCCC 21, Hinds Junior College 6

10/7/49             MGCCC 14, Hinds Junior College 13

10/7/50             MGCCC 18, Hinds Junior College 18

10/6/51             Hinds Junior College 41, MGCCC 0

10/4/52             MGCCC 13, Hinds Junior College 7

10/3/53             Hinds Junior College 21, MGCCC 6

9/25/54             Hinds Junior College 31, MGCCC 20

9/24/55             Hinds Junior College 14, MGCCC 7

9/22/56             Hinds Junior College 12, MGCCC 7

9/21/57             Hinds Junior College 27, MGCCC 0

9/20/58             MGCCC 13, Hinds Junior College 0

9/19/59             MGCCC 18, Hinds Junior College 12

10/29/60           Hinds Junior College 7, MGCCC 6

10/28/61           Hinds Junior College 20, MGCCC 6

9/15/62             MGCCC 42, Hinds Junior College 6

9/12/63             MGCCC 27, Hinds Junior College 12

10/3/64             MGCCC 10, Hinds Junior College 7

10/2/65             MGCCC 23, Hinds Junior College 0

9/15/66             MGCCC 50, Hinds Junior College 28

9/16/67             MGCCC 33, Hinds Junior College 0

9/28/68             MGCCC 51, Hinds Junior College 6

9/25/69             MGCCC 38, Hinds Junior College 22

11/14/70           MGCCC 21, Hinds Junior College 9

11/6/71             MGCCC 62, Hinds Junior College 7

10/21/72           MGCCC 29, Hinds Junior College 13

10/20/73           MGCCC 17, Hinds Junior College 7

9/28/74             Hinds Junior College 16, MGCCC 10

9/25/75             MGCCC 40, Hinds Junior College 6

11/6/76             MGCCC 27, Hinds Junior College 6

10/27/77           MGCCC 17, Hinds Junior College 6

10/21/78           MGCCC 29, Hinds Junior College 0

10/20/79           Hinds Junior College 17, MGCCC 7

10/25/80           MGCCC 24, Hinds Junior College 14

10/24/81           MGCCC 27, Hinds Junior College 13

10/28/82           MGCCC 19, Hinds Junior College 10

10/29/83           MGCCC 35, Hinds Junior College 2

11/3/84             MGCCC 30, Hinds Junior College 21

11/2/85             MGCCC 20, Hinds Junior College 0

10/18/86           MGCCC 17, Hinds Junior College 12

10/24/87           Hinds Junior College 42, MGCCC 12

10/29/88           Hinds Community College 35, MGCCC 6

10/28/89           Hinds Community College 28, MGCCC 15

10/27/90           Hinds Community College 40, MGCCC 17

10/26/91           Hinds Community College 13, MGCCC 10

10/22/92           Hinds Community College 15, MGCCC 0

10/23/93           Hinds Community College 22, MGCCC 13

10/20/94           Hinds Community College 24, MGCCC 0

10/21/95           Hinds Community College 55, MGCCC 0

11/9/96             Hinds Community College 38, MGCCC 28

11/8/97             Hinds Community College 47, MGCCC 27

9/26/98             MGCCC 30, Hinds Community College 21

9/23/99             Hinds Community College 29, MGCCC 24

9/28/00             Hinds Community College 31, MGCCC 28

9/27/01             MGCCC 26, Hinds Community College 24

10/3/02             MGCCC 14, Hinds Community College 7

10/4/03             Hinds Community College 34, MGCCC 20

10/30/04           Hinds Community College 29, MGCCC 10

10/27/05           MGCCC 26, Hinds Community College 10

9/21/06             MGCCC 37, Hinds Community College 13

9/20/07             MGCCC 61, Hinds Community College 0

10/16/08           MGCCC 47, Hinds Community College 8

10/18/09           MGCCC 41, Hinds Community College 6

10/30/10           MGCCC 63, Hinds Community College 24

10/29/11           MGCCC 35, Hinds Community College 26

9/13/12             MGCCC 41, Hinds Community College 28

9/12/13             MGCCC 41, Hinds Community College 34

9/18/14             MGCCC 40, Hinds Community College 23

9/17/15             MGCCC 38, Hinds Community College 27

9/29/16             MGCCC 34, Hinds Community College 0

9/28/17             Hinds Community College 28, MGCCC 21

10/27/18           MGCCC 45, Hinds Community College 24

11/2/19             MGCCC 31, Hinds Community College 21

10/8/20             MGCCC 31, Hinds Community College 24

9/23/21             Hinds Community College 42, MGCCC 37

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

