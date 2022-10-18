Crucial final stretch starts Thursday

PERKINSTON — In the Mississippi Gulf Coast team huddle immediately following the Bulldogs’ big Homecoming win Saturday, head coach Jack Wright stressed one thing: Gulf Coast better be ready for a quick turnaround and a huge game.

His squad faces Hinds in a pivotal MACCC South clash Thursday at Raymond. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Joe Renfroe Stadium.

“Every time you get into division games late in the season like this one, there’s always playoff ramifications,” he said. “It’s just a big game all around. They beat us last year, and they’ve got a great team. They made the state championship game last year. They’re a really good team, so it’s going to be a big challenge to go on the road and play at their place”

The game will be streamed at https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/, and the Gulf Coast radio broadcast can be heard on SuperTalk 103.1 FM and https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

The Bulldogs can Hinds come into the showdown tied at 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the division. Gulf Coast needs a win to keep alive hopes for a fourth straight South crown. MGCCC closes out its regular season by hosting No. 4 Jones on Oct. 27. Two wins would earn the Bulldogs a tie for the title and the No. 1 seed from the South.

It’s the 86th meeting between the schools. Gulf Coast has won 15 of the last 17, but Hinds won 42-37 in Raymond alst year.

The Eagles lost their starting quarterback a few weeks back, but Ranson Oakes has stepped into the void. He’s completing 60 percent of his bases and has three touchdowns in four games.

“He’s a really good player,” Wright said. “He gets the ball out quick and can make plays with his feet. Numbers-wise, he’s been very efficient. We respect him just like we’ve respected all the other good quarterbacks we’ve played all year.”

Hinds has won two straight, having edged Southwest Mississippi 30-24 and blowing out Itawamba 34-7. Gulf Coast also has won its last two and blew out East Central 35-0 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had to do some shuffling on the offensive line, which meant Daz Galloway (Fr., Madison/Madison Central) got called on.

“I’m really proud of Daz,” Wright said. “He came in and started his first game as a true freshman last week. He played really well. He made some mistakes, but he gave great effort and finished some blocks. He stood out a couple of times. I’m really proud of him for fighting through the freshman mentality and being able to give us a big start late in the year in an important game.”

WHO: MGCCC (4-3, 3-1 South) vs. Hinds (4-3, 3-1 South)

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Joe Renfroe Stadium, Raymond

WATCH: https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/

LISTEN: SuperTalk 103.1 FM or https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch

Series record: 86th meeting, Gulf Coast leads 50-34-1

First Meeting: 1926

Last Meeting: Sept. 23, 2021, Hinds 42, Gulf Coast 37

Notes: Gulf Coast has won 15 of the last 17 meetings, dating back to 2005 … Gulf Coast is averaging 39.4 points in that span, Hinds 20.2 … Gulf Coast has eight shutouts in its 48 wins, the last of which came in 2016 (34-0) … Hinds has nine shutouts in its 33 wins, the last of which came in 1995 (55-0) … Gulf Coast has two 12-game win streaks in the series (1962-73, 2005-16) … Hinds longest win streak is 10 (1988-97) … The biggest Gulf Coast win in the series was a 61-0 win in 2007, while the biggest Hinds win came in 1995 (55-0).

