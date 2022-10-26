Congressman Troy Carter Responds to EPA’s Recommended Closure of Reserve, Louisiana Elementary School Due to Toxic Exposure

RESERVE, L.A. – Today, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. released a statement responding to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommendation to close Fifth Ward Elementary School in Reserve, LA due to toxic exposure. The findings follow a 56-page letter outlining environmental injustice against Black community members in Louisiana’s Industrial Corridor.

The Congressman’s statement is as follows:

“A society can be judged on how it treats its children and the most vulnerable members of its community.

“The high level of toxic exposure from the nearby Denka Plant on a primarily African American Elementary School is a classic case of environmental injustice.

“We cannot accept the reality that people in our community – especially our beloved children – are being exposed to dangerous toxins.

“Your zip code should never define your destiny, and certainly not your health.

“While our state’s Industrial Corridor’s economy largely centers around petrochemical plants, we cannot put industry above the health of the people.

“I came to Congress with a promise that I would engage, listen to, and fight for the people of the River Parishes. I intend to keep that promise.

“I will be following up and working closely with the EPA, Louisiana DEQ, and local leaders, activists, and residents on this issue. The safety and well-being of our community and our children must be a top priority.”