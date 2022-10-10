Coleman, Odum named Bulldogs of the Week

Published 1:12 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — A’Leigh Coleman and Keymari Odum have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Oct. 3-9.

 

Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, stopped 12 shots in a 1-0 loss to No. 8 Northwest Mississippi. She made a number of diving saves to keep the Bulldogs in the game.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Odum, a sophomore wide receiver from Haines City, Fla., had two second-half touchdown passes to help spark a Gulf Coast comeback in a 31-28 win at Copiah-Lincoln. The Bulldogs trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter, but his 39-yarder got Gulf Coast within four points and his 14-yarder proved to be the game-winner in the fourth quarter.

 

Also nominated:

 

Chase Kaiser, a sophomore from Natchez, finished 11th in the Folds of Honor Challenge in Allendale, Mich., against a field full of four-year players. He rebounded from a tough first round to shoot 73-70, the second the low round of the final 18.

 

Brycen Phillips, a sophomore forward from Wiggins, was the only Bulldog with more than one goal and/or assist in a 7-0 win over Northwest Mississippi. He had two assists for Gulf Coast.

 

Gabe Showalter, a freshman kicker/punter from St. Martin, shined in all his duties during Gulf Coast’s 31-28 win at Copiah-Lincoln. He made his only field-goal attempt from 23 yards, all four of his PATs and was 5-for-6 on touchbacks on kickoffs. He also averaged 41.5 yards on four punts, including a 51-yarder.

 

Hayden Hill, a sophomore linebacker from Flowood, had eight tackles and eight assists to lead Gulf Coast to a 31-28 comeback win at Copiah-Lincoln.

 

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Jackson State Announces 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Football Downs Alabama State For 500th Program Win

JSU Cruises Past Southern, Texas Southern in First Day of SWAC East Cluster

Football Airs It Out in 52-28 Victory Over Vanderbilt

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar