Clubs return to Pearl River Central High

By Jillian Haskin

Hosting their first club rush in three years, PRCHS students had the opportunity to join a variety of clubs last week. From Science Olympiad to Dungeons and Dragons, PRCHS offered over 13 clubs at the high school throughout the week of September 12th.

“I’m thrilled; I cannot wait for Friday,” said senior Sophia Abbott. Now in her final year of high school, Abbott was just one of many students looking forward to the opportunity to join new social groups.

In comparison to three years ago, or pre-pandemic, there are significantly fewer clubs than last year. Missing are a few popular ones, like the Chess Club and Leaders of America, but the excitement was still at an all-time high for many. Despite excitement being evident for many first and second-year students, this event brought on a bittersweet feeling for many seniors.

“With this being my last club rush, my mind is all over the place – this is just one of the simple things you take for granted,” said Abbott.

With options such as crocheting, Animal Club, and numerous others, this year was sure to spark the interests of many. Beyond the general idea of club rush, it holds a significance to many students who have been deprived of the ability to join social clubs within school for the past three years, specifically seniors. The return of clubs has caused a bit of concern for many seniors, because their college applications will mostly be void of club participation over the past three years, at no fault of their own.

With college application season in the midst, many seniors can all agree that the extracurricular activities part of the application holds heavy value. The lack of clubs at PRCHS for the past few years has many wondering how they are going to bolster their applications for college. Club Rush was not held since the 2019-2020 year, but this year it brought about more feelings than before. For seniors, the return of clubs creates a “now what?” situation.