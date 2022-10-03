Burnham, Pickering named Bulldogs of the Week

Published 1:59 pm Monday, October 3, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Will Burnham and Morgan Pickering have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2.

 

Burnham, a freshman from Jackson, won medalist at the Copiah-Lincoln Fall Invitational to lead No. 9 Gulf Coast to its second straight MACCC victory. He shot 1-under in Natchez, and the Bulldogs won by 18 shots.

Pickering, a freshman forward from Wiggins, had Gulf Coast’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss at Itawamba.

 

Also nominated: 

 

Cyrus Hartfield, a sophomore wide receiver from Hattiesburg, had four catches for 87 yards in Gulf Coast’s loss at Pearl River.

 

LaDareyen Craig, a freshman cornerback from Mobile, Ala., had 11 tackles and an interception against Pearl River.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

