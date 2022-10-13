Bulldogs travel to play No. 1 Jones

Published 2:44 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The already fierce men’s soccer rivalry between Mississippi Gulf Coast and Jones will step up even another level Friday.

 

The Bobcats are ranked first in the country by the NJCAA and United Soccer Coaches, and the Bulldogs will be trying to give them their first defeat of the season.

Kickoff in Ellisville is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://jcbobcats.com/watch, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at https://jcbobcats.com/tickets.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 5-4-2/3-1-2 MACCC, 4th place in conference
  • Jones: 9-0/6-0 MACCC, 1st place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC scored a touchdown against Northwest Mississippi on Oct. 4, winning 7-0 in Perkinston.
  • Jones won 4-0 over Itawamba in Fulton last Friday.

Previous Meeting

Jones won 4-1 over Gulf Coast on Oct. 15, 2021, at Perk. The Bulldogs are 2-2 in the last four meetings.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, Oct. 18: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 21: at Meridian, Meridian, 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

