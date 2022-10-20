Bulldogs travel to Meridian on Friday

Published 3:46 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast needs another win Friday at Meridian to ensure maintaining control of the final spot to earn a home playoff game.

 

Kickoff for the men’s game will be at 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mcceagles.live/white-channel/.

With two games to play in the regular season, Gulf Coast holds a narrow one-point lead in the MACCC standings over Itawamba, which will be at Northwest Mississippi on Friday. The second- through fourth-place teams in the conference will host NJCAA Gulf District quarterfinals next week.

 

Gulf Coast can officially clinch a playoff spot with a win at Meridian.

 

The Bulldogs entertain Southwest Mississippi on the final day of the regular season, while ICC hosts East Central.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 6-5-2/4-2-2 MACCC, 4th place in conference
  • Meridian: 2-9-2/1-6-1 MACCC, T-9th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC upset No. 9 Pearl River 2-1 on Tuesday at Perk.
  • Meridian lost 4-2 to Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday in Senatobia.

Previous Meeting

No. 10 Gulf Coast beat No. 17 Meridian 3-1 on Oct. 12, 2021, to finish a season sweep of the Eagles.

Next Up

  • Tuesday, Oct. 25: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

