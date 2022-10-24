Bulldogs pay tribute to sophomores, try to lock up home playoff game Tuesday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will have two things on its mind Tuesday when the Bulldogs play their final men’s soccer regular-season game.

They’ll be trying to wrap up a home playoff game while also paying tribute to a class that brought Gulf Coast its first MACCC/Region 23 title in a decade at Sophomore Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Michael Bell (So., Jackson/Murrah), Declan Dillistone (So., Laurel/West Jones), Ivan Gonzalez (So., Olive Branch/Olive Branch), Shamar Hopkins (So., Jackson/Jim Hill), Pacey Johnson (So., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), Hyungjoon Lee (So., Suwon, South Korea/Dongbuk), Nathaniel Mink (So., Long Beach/Long Beach), Abdul Omar (So., Madison/Germantown), Brycen Phillips (So., Wiggins/Stone), Klaidas Pudlauskas (So., London, England/Gaynes School), Seongbin Son (So., Seoul, South Korea/Guhyun), Parker Stephens (So., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), Ashton Taylor (So., Olive Branch/Center Hill), Kevin Treminio (So., Long Beach/Long Beach), Jabari White (So., Jackson/Murrah) and Kevin Treminio (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) were all part of that team last year. Transfers Marcus Gaymes (Fr., Brampton, Ontario/St. Edmund), Bryan Maradiaga (So., Gulfport/West Harrison) and Clint Ryals (So., Wiggins/Stone) will also be recognized.

Gulf Coast is one point ahead of Itawamba for fourth in the MACCC standings, the last spot which will host a NJCAA Gulf South District quarterfinal later this week. Itawamba closes out its season by hosting East Central, which could vault both teams with a win and a Gulf Coast loss.

Records

MGCCC: 7-5-2/5-2-2 MACCC, 4 th place in conference

place in conference Opponent: 6-7/3-6 MACCC, 8th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat Meridian 3-1 on Friday at Meridian.

Southwest lost 4-0 at Jones on Friday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast blew out Southwest 6-0 at Summit on Oct. 22, 2022.

Next Up

Saturday: NJCAA Gulf South District quarterfinal, opponent/location/time TBA

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.