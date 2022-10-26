Bulldogs notch MACCC win in finale

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast has come close a bunch of times this season, but didn’t have any wins in the MACCC women’s soccer regular season to show for it.

Tuesday night, the Bulldogs earned their first victory in the conference, beating Southwest Mississippi 2-1 at Bary Thrash Field. It was a fitting end on Sophomore Night.

“We’ve been growing all year playing better,” Gulf Coast coach Aaron Avila said. “We had a lot, a lot, of close games and just didn’t finish well. We’ve been in every game, but tonight, having one of our sophomores finish with two goals in her last game here was great. It was fitting.”

It was Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), a two-time All-Region 23 player, who got the goals. The first came in the 38th minute. She pounced when Southwest misplayed a cross into the box, scoring from the penalty spot.

The Bears (5-10, 3-7 MACCC) scored three minutes later to send the teams into the break tied.

Palisi got her second 15 minutes after halftime. Valentina Marin (Fr., Bogota, Colombia/Colegio Madre Matilde) deked a Southwest player in midfield, then slotted a pass behind the Bears defense for Palisi. She beat the keeper one-on-one for the winning goal.

Gulf Coast ends the season 3-8-3, 1-6-3.

