Bulldogs look to break skid at Co-Lin

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to break a two-game losing streak Thursday when the Bulldogs travel to Wesson.

Gulf Coast takes on Copiah-Lincoln at H.L. Stone Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.

Despite falling to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the MACCC South, coach Jack Wright stresses he still believes in his football squad.

“I still feel like we have a really good team,” he said. “We just need to put together small pieces and play a complete game. We have big guys who can run and guys who can make plays in space. We have linemen. We ‘ve just got to execute and play well and build a little bit of confidence through the game. We’ll be fine.”

The game will be streamed at https://colinathletics.com/general/live_stream, and the Gulf Coast radio broadcast can be heard at SuperTalk 103.1-FM and online at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

It’s Gulf Coast’s first two-game skid since 2018, Wright’s first year in charge. That season, the Bulldogs lost to Co-Lin in the second game of that streak, then bounced back to finish 7-2. This year’s Wolves squad provides plenty of challenges.

“They have a dynamic quarterback who can run and throw,” Wright said. “He’s been a problem for everybody that’s played against him. He has a really strong arm, but will pull it down and make plays with his feet. They’ve been really, really solid on defense. Just a lot of hard yards.”

DeVon Tott, a sophomore from Mandeville, La., has thrown for nearly 1,100 yards in five games, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also averaging 5.5 yards per rush with two more touchdowns accounted for on the ground.

Co-Lin (3-2, 1-1) is riding a two-game streak, having beaten Southwest Mississippi 44-13 and Coahoma 35-10.

Gulf Coast will hope to get another big game from cornerback LaDareyen Craig (Fr., Mobile, Ala./Baker), a transfer from South Carolina. He had eight tackles and three assists, and also picked off a Pearl River pass.

“LaDareyen has brought some swagger to the secondary, and he made a big play last week in the red zone making an interception,” Wright said. “We’re counting on him to have a big second half of the year. He’s got a lot of offers, and he’s blowing up in recruiting right now. His length and athleticism really separate him. He will end up somewhere that will make us proud next year.”

Game #6

WHO: MGCCC (2-3, 1-1 MACJC South) vs. Copiah-Lincoln (3-2, 1-1)

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: H.L. Stone Stadium, Wesson

WATCH: https://colinathletics.com/general/live_stream

LISTEN: SuperTalk Mississippi 103.1 FM or https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch

The Series

Series record: Gulf Coast leads 54-31-2 (88th meeting)

First Meeting: 1928

Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2021, Gulf Coast 38, Co-Lin 20

Notes: Gulf Coast has won four of the last five meetings … Gulf Coast has nine shutouts in its 52 victories … Co-Lin shut out Gulf Coast in the first three meetings between the schools and has four total … Gulf Coast won nine straight games in the series between 1966 and 1974 … Co-Lin won the first five games in the series, its longest win streak … The biggest Gulf Coast win in the series was in 1968 (44-0), while the biggest for Co-Lin was in 1941 (51-6).

Series History

