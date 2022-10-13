Bulldogs gear up for Homecoming

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s contest against East Central will close out the week’s Homecoming festivities, but Bulldog fans should not look at the opponent’s record and think it will be a walkover.

The Warriors aren’t anything like a team you might expect to see with an 0-6 win-loss mark. Four of those losses have been by five or fewer points, including a three-point loss to No. 4 Jones.

“I’ve never seen such a good team not have a win,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “They’re really, really good. They’ve played the best teams in the league to the wire.”

Kickoff at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium in the 75th meeting between the schools is set for 3:30 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets, or the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch. It will also be carried by SuperTalk 103.1 FM.

For a complete calendar of Homecoming activities, go to http://mgccc.edu/homecoming.

Gulf Coast leads the series 56-16-2 and has won 18 of the last 19 meetings.

Quarterback Gabriel Larry leads the ECCC offense, and he’s coming off a 21-for-31 passing performance against Northeast Mississippi. He threw for 157 yards and ran for another 97.

“They’ve got a lot of scary weapons on offense with a quarterback who can move around,” Wright said. “He can make things happen with his feet. Defensively, they’re what they’ve always been, which is really, really good. They’re never out of position. They pressure the quarterback and don’t give up a ton of big plays.”

Wright and his staff have concentrated this week on continuing to put their best players on the field. They’re also trying to get their young players coached up to the high level required to play in the MACCC.

One of those players is running back Jamari Thompson (Fr., Pearl/Pearl). He was called on down the stretch to help Gulf Coast close out its 31-28 win at Copiah-Lincoln. Gulf Coast ground out the final 10:08 of the game on a long, with a 17-play, 75-yard drive.

Thompson converted a pair of first downs on the ground, including a 10-yard run on the final fourth-and-1 that allowed the Bulldogs to kneel down one final time to run out the clock.

“Jamari did a really good job in there closing out the game the other night,” Wright said. “He went in there at a very critical moment of the game and was able to get first downs. He made a couple of guys miss and fell forward in a situation where we needed to keep the chains moving. He’s a young guy, and I like him.”

Game #7

WHO: MGCCC (3-3, 2-1 MACCC South) vs. East Central (0-6, 0-3 MACCC South)

WHAT: Homecoming

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston

WATCH: https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch

LISTEN: SuperTalk 103.1 FM

The Series

Series record: 75th meeting, Gulf Coast leads 56-16-2

First Meeting: 1926

Last Meeting: Nov. 22, 2020, MGCCC 31, ECCC 3

Notes: Gulf Coast has won 18 of the last 19 meetings dating back to 2003 … Gulf Coast is averaging 36.4 points in that time, East Central 16.91 … Gulf Coast has eight shutouts in its 53 victories … East Central has five shutouts, the last of which came in 1976 … Gulf Coast won 13 straight between 2003 and 2016 … East Central’s longest win streak is three between 1931 and 1933, the first three meetings … The biggest Gulf Coast wins in series history were all 41-0 shutouts (1964, 1973, 2012), while the biggest for East Central was in 1932 (42-0).

Series History

Date Result

10/24/31 East Central Junior College 18, MGCCC 0

10/22/32 East Central Junior College 42, MGCCC 0

10/21/33 East Central Junior College 12, MGCCC 0

10/30/42 MGCCC 20, East Central Junior College 6

9/28/45 MGCCC 12, East Central Junior College 0

9/27/46 East Central Junior College 6, MGCCC 2

9/18/47 MGCCC 18, East Central Junior College 0

11/23/48 MGCCC 26, East Central Junior College 7

11/23/49 MGCCC 21, East Central Junior College 19

12/10/49 MGCCC 14, East Central Junior College 12

11/22/50 East Central Junior College 46, MGCCC 7

11/20/51 East Central Junior College 14, MGCCC 0

11/22/52 MGCCC 13, East Central Junior College 6

11/20/53 MGCCC 23, East Central Junior College 6

11/5/60 MGCCC 6, East Central Junior College 6

11/2/61 East Central Junior College 12, MGCCC 7

10/6/62 MGCCC 27, East Central Junior College 6

10/5/63 MGCCC 7, East Central Junior College 6

10/10/64 MGCCC 41, East Central Junior College 0

10/9/65 MGCCC 18, East Central Junior College 14

9/10/66 MGCCC 33, East Central Junior College 20

9/9/67 MGCCC 54, East Central Junior College 17

10/8/70 MGCCC 31, East Central Junior College 3

10/2/71 MGCCC 28, East Central Junior College 27

10/14/72 MGCCC 43, East Central Junior College 9

10/11/73 MGCCC 41, East Central Junior College 0

11/14/74 East Central Junior College 30, MGCCC 13

11/13/75 MGCCC 28, East Central Junior College 12

9/25/76 MGCCC 0, East Central Junior College 0

9/17/77 MGCCC 10, East Central Junior College 0

9/9/78 MGCCC 26, East Central Junior College 16

9/8/79 MGCCC 14, East Central Junior College 9

9/27/80 MGCCC 31, East Central Junior College 6

9/26/81 MGCCC 24, East Central Junior College 14

9/11/82 MGCCC 17, East Central Junior College 14

9/10/83 East Central Junior College 13, MGCCC 2

9/22/84 MGCCC 16, East Central Junior College 6

9/21/85 MGCCC 45, East Central Junior College 6

9/6/86 MGCCC 10, East Central Junior College 6

9/12/87 MGCCC 7, East Central Junior College 0

9/24/88 MGCCC 21, East Central Community College 0

9/23/89 MGCCC 28, East Central Community College 13

9/15/90 East Central Community College 20, MGCCC 7

9/14/91 MGCCC 21, East Central Community College 19

9/10/92 MGCCC 42, East Central Community College 6

9/9/93 MGCCC 20, East Central Community College 6

9/22/94 MGCCC 28, East Central Community College 12

9/21/95 MGCCC 43, East Central Community College 18

10/19/96 East Central Community College 28, MGCCC 23

10/18/97 East Central Community College 24, MGCCC 21

11/5/98 MGCCC 17, East Central Community College 14

11/4/99 East Central Community College 50, MGCCC 12

9/21/00 MGCCC 47, East Central Community College 41

9/20/01 East Central Community College 29, MGCCC 17

9/28/02 East Central Community College 28, MGCCC 21

9/27/03 MGCCC 33, East Central Community College 17

10/14/04 MGCCC 38, East Central Community College 14

10/15/05 MGCCC 35, East Central Community College 17

10/7/06 MGCCC 38, East Central Community College 7

10/4/07 MGCCC 41, East Central Community College 24

10/11/08 MGCCC 38, East Central Community College 35

10/8/09 MGCCC 49, East Central Community College 19

10/7/10 MGCCC 42, East Central Community College 16

10/8/11 MGCCC 37, East Central Community College 21

10/27/12 MGCCC 41, East Central Community College 0

10/24/13 MGCCC 45, East Central Community College 28

9/11/14 MGCCC 35, East Central Community College 7

9/10/15 MGCCC 30, East Central Community College 14

9/22/16 East Central Community College 42, MGCCC 28

9/21/17 MGCCC 48, East Central Community College 25

10/11/18 MGCCC 27, East Central Community College 14

10/10/19 MGCCC 25, East Central Community College 5

10/22/20 MGCCC 31, East Central Community College 3

10/7/21 MGCCC 31, East Central Community College 13

Homecoming Notes

Gulf Coast is 56-34 on Homecoming.

Gulf Coast is averaging 23.7 points per Homecoming game, while opponents are averaging just 17.2.

Gulf Coast has won five of the last six Homecoming games dating to 2015.

Gulf Coast has shut out eight opponents on Homecoming and has been shut out nine times.

Gulf Coast’s biggest margin of victory on Homecoming is 55, which has happened twice in a three-year period: 1971 Gulf Coast 62, Hinds 7; 1973, Gulf Coast 62, Itawamba 7.

Gulf Coast biggest margin of defeat on Homecoming is also 55, losing 55-0 to Hinds in 1995.

George Sekul has the most Homecoming wins: 19.

Steve Campbell has 8 wins; Steve Wright 4.

Jack Wright is tied for fourth-most Homecoming wins: 3 (Harold Wesson, Harold White).

Jack Wright (3-0) is one of four Gulf Coast coaches who are unbeaten at Homecoming: Marvin “Red” Campbell, 2-0; Nolan E. Tollett, 2-0, Robert Whitman, 1-0.

Homecoming History

Date Result

Nov. 23, 1929 MGCCC 20, Hinds Junior College 6

Nov. 15, 1930 Pearl River Junior College 12, MGCCC 0

Nov. 21, 1931 Hinds Junior College 7, MGCCC 6

Nov. 12, 1932 Pearl River Junior College 13, MGCCC 0

Oct. 28, 1933 MGCCC 33, Millsaps College Freshmen 12

Nov. 10, 1934 Pearl River Junior College 19, MGCCC 12

Nov. 21, 1936 MGCCC 27, Pearl River Junior College 6

Oct. 30, 1937 Holmes Junior College 34, MGCCC 0

Nov. 19, 1938 Pearl River Junior College 19, MGCCC 0

Oct. 28, 1939 Holmes Junior College 18, MGCCC 7

Oct. 19, 1940 MGCCC 39, Southwest Mississippi Junior College 12

Oct. 25, 1941 Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 51, MGCCC 6

Oct. 30, 1942 MGCCC 20, East Central Junior College 6

Nov. 3, 1944 Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 19, MGCCC 7

Oct. 19, 1945 Hinds Junior College 31, MGCCC 0

Oct. 26, 1946 Hinds Junior College 20, MGCCC 13

Oct. 25, 1947 MGCCC 20, East Mississippi Junior College 0

Nov. 6, 1948 MGCCC 20, Pearl River Junior College 19

Oct. 29, 1949 MGCCC 21, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 6

Oct. 21, 1950 MGCCC 13, Francis T. Nicholls Junior College 6

Oct. 13, 1951 MGCCC 31, East Mississippi Junior College 7

Oct. 18, 1952 MGCCC 41, Northeast Mississippi Junior College 13

Oct. 10, 1953 MGCCC 35, East Mississippi Junior College 13

Oct. 23, 1954 MGCCC 13, Holmes Junior College 12

Oct. 8, 1955 Southwest Mississippi Junior College 27, MGCCC 6

Oct. 13, 1956 Pearl River Junior College 21, MGCCC 0

Oct. 5, 1957 MGCCC 19, Southwest Mississippi Junior College 0

Oct. 11, 1958 Pearl River Junior College 12, MGCCC 6

Oct. 24, 1959 MGCCC 32, Northwest Mississippi Junior College 6

Oct. 29, 1960 Hinds Junior College 7, MGCCC 6

Nov. 11, 1961 Pearl River Junior College 60, MGCCC 6

Oct. 13, 1962 MGCCC 27, Itawamba Junior College 6

Oct. 26, 1963 MGCCC 7, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 0

Nov. 7, 1964 Northwest Mississippi Junior College 27, MGCCC 0

Oct. 9, 1965 MGCCC 18, East Central Junior College 14

Oct. 22, 1966 Itawamba Junior College 15, MGCCC 14

Oct. 14, 1967 MGCCC 22, Southwest Mississippi Junior College 7

Oct. 12, 1968 MGCCC 24, Southwest Mississippi Junior College 0

Oct. 25, 1969 Mississippi Delta Junior College 37, MGCCC 21

Nov. 7, 1970 MGCCC 28, Southwest Mississippi Junior College 21

Nov. 6, 1971 MGCCC 62, Hinds Junior College 7

Oct. 21, 1972 MGCCC 29, Hinds Junior College 13

Nov. 10, 1973 MGCCC 62, Itawamba Junior College 7

Nov. 9, 1974 MGCCC 28, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 13

Oct. 25, 1975 MGCCC 18, Northwest Mississippi Junior College 6

Nov. 6, 1976 MGCCC 27, Hinds Junior College 6

Nov. 5, 1977 MGCCC 17, Itawamba Junior College 6

Oct. 28, 1978 MGCCC 17, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 10

Nov. 3, 1979 MGCCC 40, Coahoma Junior College 10

Nov. 8, 1980 MGCCC 35, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 30

Oct. 31, 1981 MGCCC 29, Holmes Junior College 21

Oct. 23, 1982 MGCCC 14, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 7

Nov. 5, 1983 MGCCC 28, Northwest Mississippi Junior College 20

Oct. 27, 1984 MGCCC 28, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College 21

Nov. 2, 1985 MGCCC 20, Hinds Junior College 0

Nov. 1, 1986 MGCCC 59, Holmes Junior College 28

Oct. 24, 1987 Hinds Junior College 42, MGCCC 12

Nov. 5, 1988 East Mississippi Junior College 31, MGCCC 28

Oct. 28, 1989 Hinds Community College 28, MGCCC 15

Oct. 27, 1990 Hinds Community College 40, MGCCC 17

Nov. 2, 1991 Itawamba Community College 19, MGCCC 0

Oct. 31, 1992 MGCCC 37, Copiah-Lincoln Community College 18

Oct. 23, 1993 Hinds Community College 22, MGCCC 13

Nov. 5, 1994 MGCCC 15, Copiah-Lincoln Community College 14

Oct. 21, 1995 Hinds Community College 55, MGCCC 0

Oct. 19, 1996 East Central Community College 28, MGCCC 23

Nov. 1, 1997 MGCCC 45, Coahoma Community College 0

Oct. 10, 1998 MGCCC 48, Northeast Mississippi Community College 14

Oct. 30, 1999 MGCCC 38, Copiah-Lincoln Community College 7

Oct. 21, 2000 MGCCC 36, Pearl River Community College 7

Oct. 27, 2001 Copiah-Lincoln Community College 36, MGCCC 28

Oct. 26, 2002 Pearl River Community College 42, MGCCC 41

Nov. 1, 2003 Jones County Junior College 27, MGCCC 13

Oct. 30, 2004 Hinds Community College 29, MGCCC 10

Oct. 8, 2005 Southwest Mississippi Community College 34, MGCCC 31

Sep. 30, 2006 MGCCC 34, Copiah-Lincoln Community College 10

Oct. 27, 2007 MGCCC 53, Southwest Community College 17

Oct. 11, 2008 MGCCC 38, East Central Community College 35

Oct. 3, 2009 MGCCC 38, Copiah-Lincoln Community College 14

Oct. 16, 2010 MGCCC 23, Copiah-Lincoln Community College 3

Oct. 22, 2011 MGCCC 34, Coahoma Community College 0

Oct. 27, 2012 MGCCC 41, East Central Community College 0

Oct. 19, 2013 MGCCC 21, Copiah-Lincoln Community College 7

Oct. 18, 2014 Copiah-Lincoln Community College 29, MGCCC 26

Oct. 24, 2015 MGCCC 38, Itawamba Community College 7

Oct. 22, 2016 MGCCC 30, Pearl River Community College 17

Oct. 28, 2017 Jones County Community College 38, MGCCC 24

Oct. 27, 2018 MGCCC 45, Hinds Community College 24

Oct. 5, 2019 MGCCC 55, Southwest Mississippi Community College 24

Oct. 19, 2020 MGCCC vs. Copiah-Lincoln (Canceled because Co-Lin suspended football for the season after a COVID-19 outbreak)

Oct. 30, 2021 MGCCC 52, Southwest Mississippi Community College 6

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.