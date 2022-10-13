Bulldogs face tough test after long break

Published 2:44 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast heads to No. 5 Jones on Friday for its first women’s soccer action since Oct. 4.

 

The Bulldogs kick off in Ellisville at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://jcbobcats.com/watch, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at https://jcbobcats.com/tickets.

Records

  • MGCCC: 2-6-2/0-4-2 MACCC, 9th place in conference
  • Jones: 7-1-1/5-1-1 MACCC, 2nd place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 1-0 to then-No. 8 Northwest Mississippi at Perk on Oct. 4.
  • Jones beat Itawamba 1-0 on Friday in Fulton.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast lost 1-0 to No. 2 Jones at Perk on Oct. 15, 2021, with the winning goal coming eight minutes into overtime.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, Oct. 18: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 21: at Meridian, Meridian, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

 

