Bulldogs face tough test after long break

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast heads to No. 5 Jones on Friday for its first women’s soccer action since Oct. 4.

The Bulldogs kick off in Ellisville at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://jcbobcats.com/watch, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at https://jcbobcats.com/tickets.

Records

MGCCC: 2-6-2/0-4-2 MACCC, 9 th place in conference

place in conference Jones: 7-1-1/5-1-1 MACCC, 2nd place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 1-0 to then-No. 8 Northwest Mississippi at Perk on Oct. 4.

Jones beat Itawamba 1-0 on Friday in Fulton.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast lost 1-0 to No. 2 Jones at Perk on Oct. 15, 2021, with the winning goal coming eight minutes into overtime.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, Oct. 18: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: at Meridian, Meridian, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.