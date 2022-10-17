Bulldogs Earn Five Singles Wins And Three Doubles Wins

BATON ROUGE, La. – Mississippi State’s women’s tennis dominated in singles and doubles at the ITA Southern Regional on Friday.

The Bulldogs recorded five singles wins on the day and three doubles wins during the event hosted by Louisiana State University.

“I thought today was a solid day for us overall,” head coach Daryl Greenan said. “We had a bunch of close battles and I was impressed with the way we were able to capitalize as often as we did.”

No. 52 Emmanouela Antonaki started the singles momentum with her 6-2, 6-4 victory over Tulane’s Lily Walther. Alexandra Mikhailuk followed suit with a 6-3, 6-2 win against LSU’s Noor Carrington.

Dharani Niroshan earned the Bulldogs their third singles win of the day with a dominate 6-1, 6-2 win over Tulane’s Kristen Borland.

Alessia Tagliente earned her first win of the fall over Hannah Chambers of Southern Miss. Tagliente dropped the first set 7-5, but battled back to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-4.

Gia Cohen took down Alessandra Anghel of Louisiana Monroe with a 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Maria Rizzolo took on Kristina KuKaras of Troy where she took the first set 7-6 (4), but KuKaras came back to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-4. Emily Surcey fell to Hagar Ramadan of Troy 7-6 (4), 6-2.

In doubles, Niroshan and Surcey kicked off the doubles wins for the Bulldogs with a dominate 8-2 victory over Brooke Theis and Kristen Borland. Niroshan and Surcey moved onto the second round of doubles where they faced Chems Doha Zeghlouli and Delien Kleinhans, but fell to the South Alabama duo 8-3.

Maddie Bemisderfer and Tagliente earned State their second doubles win with an 8-7 (3) victory over Sofia Garcia and Paige Wise of Northwestern State. With the MSU duos win, they moved onto the second round of doubles where they faced Kasia Pitak and Ola Pitak of Alabama. The Alabama duo got the win due to a 6-2 retirement by the Bulldogs.

The third doubles win of the day came from the tandem of Antonaki and Cohen. The MSU tandem dominated the match with an 8-2 victory over Louisiana Tech’s duo of Leionie Schuknecht and Ana Rodrigues.

Mississippi State will continue singles and doubles play on Saturday with play beginning at 9 a.m. CT.

ITA Women’s Southern Regional

Oct. 14, 2022 | Baton Rouge, La.

Singles Qualifying

Hagar Ramadan (Troy) def. Emily Surcey (MSU) 7-6 (4), 6-2

Singles Main Draw

First Round

No. 52 Emmanouela Antonaki (MSU) def. Lily Walther (TU) 6-2, 6-4

Alexandra Mikhailuk (MSU) def. Noor Carrington (LSU) 6-3, 6-2

Dharani Niroshan (MSU) def. Kristen Borland (TU) 6-1, 6-2

Alessia Tagliente (MSU) def. Hannah Chambers (USM) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Gia Cohen (MSU) def. Alessandra Anghel (ULM) (8) 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

Kristina KuKaras (Troy) def. Maria Rizzolo (MSU) (4) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles Main Draw

Round 1

Niroshan/Surcey (MSU) def. Borland/Theis (TU) 8-2

Bemisderfer/Tagliente (MSU) def. Garcia/Wise (NWST) 8-7 (3)

Round 2

Pitak/Pitak (UA) def. Bemisderfer/Tagliente (MSU) 2-6 ret.

Antonaki/Cohen (MSU) def. Rodrigues/Schuknecht (LTU) 8-2

Doha Zeghloui/Klienhans (USA) def. Niroshan/Surcey (MSU) 8-3