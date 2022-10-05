Bulldogs blast Rangers 7-0

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast got back on the winning foot Tuesday night at Bary Thrash Field, and the Bulldogs did so in a big way.

They blasted Northwest Mississippi 7-0, and did it with 11 different players registering goals or assists. Brycen Phillips (So., Wiggins/Stone ) was the only one with two, notching one of each.

“We got three points, most importantly,” Gulf Coast coach Chris Handy said. “We’re still trying to host a playoff game, so I’m happy everybody got to play. I’m happy we got some goals, but there’s still a lot to clean up. We have 10 days to get ready for Jones.”

Michael Bell (So., Jackson/Murrah) opened the scoring with an assist from Ivan Gonzalez (So., Olive Branch/Olive Branch) in the ninth minute. Bryan Maradiaga (So., Gulfport/West Harrison) got an assist from Clint Ryals (So., Wiggins/Stone) 17 minutes later, and Jabari White (So., Jackson/Murrah) assisted on Ashton Taylor (So., Olive Branch/Center Hill) goal in the 40th minute.

Francisco Cruz-Lopez (Fr., Southaven/Southaven) was helped by Klaidas Pudlauskas (So., London, England/Gaynes School) before halftime to make it 4-0.

Phillips (So., Wiggins/Stone) and Hyungjoon Lee (So., Suwon, South Korea/Dongbuk) scored after the break, and Phillips set up Shamar Hopkins (So., Jackson/Jim Hill) for a beautiful goal curled under the crossbar for the extra point.

Grayson Nester (Fr., Flowood/Hartfield Academy) and Declan Dillistone (So., Laurel/West Jones) teamed for the shutout in goal.

Gulf Coast improved to 5-4-2 overall, 3-1-2 in MACCC play. Northwest is 1-10, 0-7.

The Bulldogs will be off from game action for more than a week. They travel to Ellisville to play Jones on Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.