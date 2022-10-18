Bulldog Trio Among Leaders Entering Final Round At North Alabama Invite

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Three of Mississippi State’s four individuals at the North Alabama Invite are sitting at the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of play.

Of the six players to finish Monday under par, the Bulldogs produced three.

Alejandro Pedryc currently sits tied for the lead at 2-under after 36 holes played in his MSU debut. He finished the first round with a bogey-free front nine and sunk an eagle on the No. 11 green.

Pedro Cruz Silva and Austin Vukovits both sit tied for third at 1-under. Cruz Silva also had a bogey-free front nine in Round 1 and made an eagle on the No. 5 hole in the second round. Vukovits carded nine total birdies for the day, with six of those occurring on his first 18 holes. He shot a career-best 68 in the opening round.

Ben Loveard finished the day tied for 44th.

Round 3 will feature a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. CT. Pedryc will tee off at the No. 14 tee, while Cruz Silva and Vukovits will start from No. 15. Loveard will tee off on No. 17.

For more information on the Bulldog men’s golf program, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “HailStateMG.”