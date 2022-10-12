Brookhaven Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Methamphetamine

Jackson, Miss. – A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Butler was further ordered to a five year term of supervised release following his prison term, and forfeiture of multiple firearms.

According to court documents, on September 25, 2019, following an investigation into sources of methamphetamine, agents with ATF and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a controlled purchase of 54 grams of methamphetamine from Butler in Brookhaven. Following this purchase, agents, using a cooperating person, purchased additional methamphetamine from Butler. Butler, a convicted felon, possessed a firearm when he was arrested.

Butler was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 16, 2021. He pled guilty on June 24, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway.