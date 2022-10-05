Blue Devils swim team excels in previous two meets

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils won a swim meet held on Tuesday Sept. 27, by a large margin and placed top five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle invitational in Biloxi.

The results for the Sept. 27 meet are as follows:

Girls: PRC 91, West Harrison 19, Long Beach 31.

Boys: PRC 104, West Harrison 8, Long Beach 30.

In Tuesday’s meet, the PRC boys and girls medley relays and 200 free relay placed first.

Individual results from the Sept. 27 meet

Wyatt Waltman placed 1st in 200 free, and 2nd in 100 butterfly. Kasen Adams placed 1st in 500 free and 2nd in 200 free. Jake Rogers placed 1st in 200 IM and 2nd in 100 breaststroke. Wesley Garner placed 2nd in 200 IM and 2nd in 100 backstroke. Shalynn Lee placed 1st for the 50 free and 100 free. Austin Woods placed 1st in the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Andrew Molaison placed 2nd in the 50 free and 100 free.

Adaline Albritton won the 100 butterfly, Jared Bryson won the 100 Butterfly and the 100 breaststroke and Charlotte Jarvis came in 2nd for 100 butterfly.

Kaelynn Malley won the 100 backstroke, Maelin Harvey won the 100 breaststroke, Zak Kennedy won the 100 free, Makayla Gauthier won the 500 free and Gigi Van Vaerenberg placed 2nd in 500 free. Thomas Molaison placed 2nd in the 500 free and Avery Martin placed 2nd in 100 free.

The results for the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle Invitational also showed the talent of Blue Devils athlete.

“Out of 18 teams and almost 350 swimmers, the girls placed 5th, missing 4th by one point and boys placed 3rd and brought home a plaque,” said Pearl River Central Head Coach Beverly Griffing.

The boys 200 free relay and 400 free relay both placed first after intense races. The girls 200 free relay placed 2nd and the 400 free relays placed 6th. The 200 medley relay boys placed 3rd and girls placed 5th.

Individual results from the Oct. 1 meet.

Wyatt Waltman placed 1st in 50 free and Austin Woods placed 2nd in 50 free out of 102 swimmers. Their times were only separated by two one hundredths of a second (20 milliseconds). Jared Bryson placed 3rd in 100 butterfly, Maelin Harvey placed 6th in 100 breaststroke, Zak Kennedy placed 2th in 200 and 100 free and Shalynn Lee won the 50 free out of 101 swimmers and placed 4th in 100 free over 78 swimmers. Kaelynn Malley took 4th in the 100 backstroke, Avery Martin took 8th place in the 50 free and 7th in the 100 free, Andrew Molaison placed 8th in 100 butterfly, Thomas Molaison placed tenth in the 500 free and Jake Rogers 7th in the 200 free and 4th in the100 breaststroke.

“It was a great meet for all swimmers and Coach Shelly and myself are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication put forth by each swimmer. To say we are proud is an understatement,” said Griffing.