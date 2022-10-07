Biloxi PD working hoax calls of active shooters at area schools

The Biloxi Police Department received a call on our non-emergency phone line advising there was an active shooter at the Biloxi Junior High, and six students were down. The Biloxi Police Department, Biloxi School Resource Officers, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigations responded to the following schools. Biloxi Junior High, Biloxi Upper Elementary, North Bay Elementary, and Biloxi High School, where Officers did a room-by-room clearing and verified no active shooting or any other incident occurred. The schools were not in session. However, there were teachers and other employees at the schools for training.The Biloxi Police Dispatch also received a call from Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch advising that they had also received a call this morning about their High school that was also false.