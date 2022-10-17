Beasley Wins 200th Career Match As Rifle Tops UT Martin

MURRAY, Ky. – Head Coach Marsha Beasley picked up her 200th career victory Sunday afternoon as Ole Miss rifle dominated UT Martin, 4728-4624.

The Rebels (2-1) notched their second win in as many days, this time posting the fifth-best score in program history and top mark this season. They got off to a blistering start in smallbore, firing a 2353, and brought it home in air rifle to top the Skyhawks.

The top five shooters in the match were in red and blue. Lea Horvath paced the field with an 1187 and was followed closely by Kristen Derting , who tied her career-high with an 1185 aggregate score. Freshman Emma Pereira continued to shine, eclipsing the 1180 threshold with a career-best 1183. Julianna Hays and Claire O’Neel rounded out the top five with marks of 1176 and 1166, respectively.

Horvath looked elite in smallbore, using a perfect 200 prone and a 198 standing to total a 592, one point shy of her career high. Pereira also shined in the discipline, firing a 590 that featured a 198 kneeling and 199 prone. Derting had a solid smallbore outing, turning in a 587, and Hays added a 584 to the team’s total score.

In air rifle, Derting led the way with a career-high 598. She capped off her day with 40 perfect shots in a row en route to the score. Horvath, on the other hand, was perfect through 46 shots before recording back-to-back 9.8s. She went on to finish with a 595. Hays contributed a 592, and Martina Gratz fired a 590 to round out scoring from the counters. Pereira finished with a career-high 593, although her mark didn’t factor into the team’s total.

UT Martin tallied a 4624 score as a team (2289 in smallbore and 2355 in air rifle). Nicholas Fares was the top Skyhawk in the match, firing an 1165 aggregate score.

Ole Miss returns to Oxford next weekend for its first home match of the season. The Rebels are set to face off against Army on October 22, beginning at 8 a.m. CT.

