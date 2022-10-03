Bear fall in 2-0 match with Wildcats

The Bears took on the visiting Pearl River Wildcats Saturday, hoping to bounce back following a heart-

breaking loss to Co-Lin earlier in the week. And even though they kept the Wildcats in check for most of

the afternoon, they could not produce any goals, falling 2-0.

“At least in the first half, we played better than them,” Southwest head coach Zach Mills said. “We had

them on their toes and we just couldn’t find the back of the net. Unfortunately we never could even

though I thought that we could have put in one or two.”

The Bears (4-4, 1-3) showed some flashes in the first half, however, they could not get the ball into the

net.

On the other side of the field, they played a good half of defense, keeping the Wildcats off of the

scoreboard.

Pearl River grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the 48 th minute with a goal.

Despite the deficit, the Bears kept pressing, looking for the equalizer.

Unfortunately with just over 24:00 to go, the hosts found themselves down 2-0 following another goal

by Pearl River.

Down the stretch, the Bears tried to claw their way back into the contest but were unable to.

Southwest will be on the road for its next match, travelling to Decatur Tuesday to face East Central.