Arrests collected on Oct. 6, 2022

Matthew D. Graves, 38, 600 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct.

Andrew Vincent Gugliuzzi, 55, 40 Falcon Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct.

James Earl Lavigne, 47, 16 Sam Wallace Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for tampering with gas or water meter.

Cody David Williams, 30, 2075 E. McHenry Rd., Perkinston; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 29, for probation violation.

Joshua Lowry Carr, 40, 537 Millbrook Parkway; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Kimberly Denise Elzy, 41, 710 Swann St., Wiggins; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 30, for false pretenses.

Joseph James MCloskey, 52, 271 Curlie Seal Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for domestic violence.

Ernest James Peters, 31, 264 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.

Michelle Dawn Stewart, 49, 808 W. Tenth St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Andrew Tarver, 24, 6767 Shawee St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for DUI and two counts of controlled substance violations.

Brandon Christopher Perez, 36, 3841 Lyndell Dr., Chalmette, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 1, for providing false information to a law officer and contempt of court.

Dustin Lance Phillips, 39, 47 Oak Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 1, for contempt of court and bond surrender.

Tonia Ann Ryals, 46, 107 Willow St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 1, for public drunk/profanity.

Jeremy Keith Sones, 46, 657 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 1, for contempt of court.

John Curtis Davis, 39, 12600 Paige Bayou Rd., Vancleave; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 2, for contempt of court.

Richard Alf Kennedy, 54, 163 Highway 11; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 2, for shoplifting.

J.C. Clark-Christ McCastile, 27, 143 Eloise St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 2 for speeding and two counts of disobeying a traffic device.

Keiora Dalin Myers, 23, 109 S. Elmwood; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 2, for aggravated assault.

Joseph Stanley Neal, 58, 862 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 2, for contempt of court.

Angela Johnson Stewart, 35, 311 Oak St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 2, for possession of marijuana.

Kyle Davis Webster, 30, 515 S. Curran Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 2, for simple assault.

Ira Louis Applewhite, 32, 128 Jack Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 3, for simple assault and contempt of court.

Kimberly Smith Beach, 55, 143 Rovira Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 3, for shoplifting.

Chelsea Lei Campo, 29, 4158 Upperline Rd., Slidell, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 3, for contempt of court.

Eugene Brooks Curry, 68, 1720 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 3, for two counts of contempt of court.

Eddie Lawrence Jenkins, 66, 301 S. Blanks Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 3, for no driver’s license and no insurance.

Althea Patrice Ramsey, 44, 7 Bennett Apt. Rd; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 3, for domestic violence and petit larceny.

Michael Charles Schmitz, 47, 10736 Lilinoe Way, Diamondhead; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 3, for residential burglary.

Thomas David Smith, 44, 104 Ben Sones Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 3, for two counts of contempt of court.

Neal James Strickland, 43, 42 Bearpath; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 3, for exploitation of children.

Jonathan Brett Alderman, 33, 9 Westridge Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 4, for probation violation.

Ronald Barton Jr., 55, 769 Harry Sones Rd., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 4, for malicious mischief.

Michael Joseph Crain, 33, 3305 Highway 43 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, making and uttering instrument in own name under pretense that it is act of another of same name.

Darin Anthony Kipker, 60, 509 Farimont St., Harvey, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. , for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Amanda Sue Marshall, 44, 58 Asa McQueen Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 4, for controlled substance violation.

Renaldo Taylor, 46, 201 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, for domestic violence.

Nicholas Devron Wash, 43, 1201 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, for DUI and contempt of court.

Tracey Louise White, 41, 752 John Amaker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, for possession of paraphernalia and five counts of contempt of court.

Kimberly Diane Yount, 41, 327 Redmond Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 4, for possession of paraphernalia.

Blake William Divinceti, 30, 228 Old Mill Loop, Pearl River, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5, for domestic violence.

Fredrick Lamar Kyzar Jr., 62, 4 RNR Rd., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 5, possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Randall Scarbrough, 39, 1124 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5, for providing false information to a law officer.

Staci Jude Scarbrough, 45, 33 Easy St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5, for probation violation.

Amanda Denise Smith, 35, 1319 Sally Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Thomas Clayton Watt, 33, 32 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 5, for providing false information to a law officer.

Christopher Louis Watts, 41, 815 W. Hinton Ave., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 5, for driving while license suspended, speeding and DUI.