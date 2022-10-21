Arrests collected on Oct. 20, 2022

Jay Michael Herring, 60, 266 Holcomb Carroll Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 13, for court order.

Dwight Demond Peters, 47, 4112 Viatie St., Moss Point; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Tonia Ann Ryals, 46, 107 Willow St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for trespassing.

Jay Joseph Stall, 34, 114 Margaret St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for DUI.

Daniel Bouchoux, 49, 44 Ridgecrest Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUi and possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Michael Boudreaux, 29, 39 B. Stegall Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for eight counts of bond surrender.

Shaun Anthony Brown, 41, 9 Northfork Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for malicious mischief and attempted crime.

Keegan Alexander Cyr, 36, 190 Arbor Gate Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for controlled substance violation.

Joseph Troy Fall, 61, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for disorderly conduct.

Brandon Travis Lee, 33, 10 Forever Love Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for contempt of court.

Alexis Rose McCarthy, 25, 38 Forever Love Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for possession of a controlled substance.

Shaquille D. Myers, 28, 226 Golden Pine Rd., Prentiss; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 14, for court order.

Kimberly Margo Ockman, 34, 112 John Smith Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for embezzlement.

Jessica Nicole Smith, 22, 2716 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for contempt of court and indecent exposure.

Tristen Jack Weaver, 21, 11483 Azalea Trace, Gulfport; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for DUI.

Gerone Antonio White, 26, 414 Weems St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for probation violation.

Frank Andrew Dennison, 30, 5 English Turn; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for disorderly conduct.

David Wayne Jones, 38, 30174 Cleve Kennedy, Franklinton, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for trespassing.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 45, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 15, for trespassing, public drunk/profanity and disorderly conduct.

Kayle Jerrod Abram, 37, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 16, for contempt of court.

Tammy Marie Jones, 45, 441 Wayne Pardue Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 16, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Jacob Kyle Lumpkin, 26, 200 Loper St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 16, for trespassing.

Diamante Quantae Myers, 29, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 16, for contempt of court.

Conner Leighton Rowe, 29, 197 Pine Tree Grove, Leesville, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 16, for contempt of court.

Arenz Thomas Adams, 35, 4 Virgil Lewis, Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Issac Dante Bonner, 23, 400 Highway 11 S. Apt. 9, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for three counts of contempt of court and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Douglas Leroy Culpepper, 47, 147 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Andrea Ciara Jackson, 30, 2316 Trotter St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 17, for DUI and controlled substance violation.

Leon P. John, 52, 42 Alfort Jorden Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for domestic violence.

Davien Magee, 23, 615 Lewis Circle; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Chanse Michael Maher, 38, 3470 Highway 43 N.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Eboni Chaneal Mathes, 43, 71 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for armed robbery.

Decorion Devon Myers, 27, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17 for domestic violence.

Hersey Dwayne Craddock, 50, 1801 Highway 11 S. Lot 74; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for contempt of court.

Ahmad Jeffery Lacoust Dalton, 22, 589 Highway 589 Apt. 9, Purvis; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 18, for probation violation.

Zachary Nicholas Jadick, 28, 30 Ridgeview Place; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for possession of a controlled substance.

Shalease Ariana Kelly, 24, 1308 Sally Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for malicious mischief.

Stephen Nelson, 49, 49 Stegall Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Tristian Authur Scruggs, 26, 419 Highway 44, Sumrall; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 18, for court order.

Randi Lagail Slade, 47, 210 Dale St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Jermaine E. Daggans, 51, 1223 Kingsway Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for shoplifting.

Kevin Joseph Giordano, 45, 16 Navajo Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for drug court violation.

Patrick Jay Logan, 43, 1452 Ceasar Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for contempt of court.

Troy Leon Messick, 58, 16 Escape Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for DUI, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Antonio Devon Myers, 29, 26 Lily Rose Lane, Prentiss; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for court order.

Kari Louise Rylee, 33, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for possession of paraphernalia.

Denise Deane Spencer, 66, 58 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for disorderly conduct.