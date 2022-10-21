Arrests collected on Oct. 20, 2022

Published 2:52 pm Friday, October 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jay Michael Herring, 60, 266 Holcomb Carroll Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 13, for court order.

Dwight Demond Peters, 47, 4112 Viatie St., Moss Point; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Tonia Ann Ryals, 46, 107 Willow St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for trespassing.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jay Joseph Stall, 34, 114 Margaret St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for DUI.

Daniel Bouchoux, 49, 44 Ridgecrest Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUi and possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Michael Boudreaux, 29, 39 B. Stegall Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for eight counts of bond surrender.

Shaun Anthony Brown, 41, 9 Northfork Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for malicious mischief and attempted crime.

Keegan Alexander Cyr, 36, 190 Arbor Gate Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for controlled substance violation.

Joseph Troy Fall, 61, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for disorderly conduct.

Brandon Travis Lee, 33, 10 Forever Love Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for contempt of court.

Alexis Rose McCarthy, 25, 38 Forever Love Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for possession of a controlled substance.

Shaquille D. Myers, 28, 226 Golden Pine Rd., Prentiss; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 14, for court order.

Kimberly Margo Ockman, 34, 112 John Smith Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for embezzlement.

Jessica Nicole Smith, 22, 2716 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for contempt of court and indecent exposure.

Tristen Jack Weaver, 21, 11483 Azalea Trace, Gulfport; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for DUI.

Gerone Antonio White, 26, 414 Weems St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for probation violation.

Frank Andrew Dennison, 30, 5 English Turn; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for disorderly conduct.

David Wayne Jones, 38, 30174 Cleve Kennedy, Franklinton, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for trespassing.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 45, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 15, for trespassing, public drunk/profanity and disorderly conduct.

Kayle Jerrod Abram, 37, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 16, for contempt of court.

Tammy Marie Jones, 45, 441 Wayne Pardue Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 16, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Jacob Kyle Lumpkin, 26, 200 Loper St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 16, for trespassing.

Diamante Quantae Myers, 29, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 16, for contempt of court.

Conner Leighton Rowe, 29, 197 Pine Tree Grove, Leesville, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 16, for contempt of court.

Arenz Thomas Adams, 35, 4 Virgil Lewis, Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Issac Dante Bonner, 23, 400 Highway 11 S. Apt. 9, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for three counts of contempt of court and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Douglas Leroy Culpepper, 47, 147 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Andrea Ciara Jackson, 30, 2316 Trotter St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 17, for DUI and controlled substance violation.

Leon P. John, 52, 42 Alfort Jorden Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for domestic violence.

Davien Magee, 23, 615 Lewis Circle; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Chanse Michael Maher, 38, 3470 Highway 43 N.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 17, for probation violation.

Eboni Chaneal Mathes, 43, 71 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for armed robbery.

Decorion Devon Myers, 27, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17 for domestic violence.

Hersey Dwayne Craddock, 50, 1801 Highway 11 S. Lot 74; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for contempt of court.

Ahmad Jeffery Lacoust Dalton, 22, 589 Highway 589 Apt. 9, Purvis; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 18, for probation violation.

Zachary Nicholas Jadick, 28, 30 Ridgeview Place; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for possession of a controlled substance.

Shalease Ariana Kelly, 24, 1308 Sally Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for malicious mischief.

Stephen Nelson, 49, 49 Stegall Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Tristian Authur Scruggs, 26, 419 Highway 44, Sumrall; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 18, for court order.

Randi Lagail Slade, 47, 210 Dale St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Jermaine E. Daggans, 51, 1223 Kingsway Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for shoplifting.

Kevin Joseph Giordano, 45, 16 Navajo Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for drug court violation.

Patrick Jay Logan, 43, 1452 Ceasar Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for contempt of court.

Troy Leon Messick, 58, 16 Escape Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for DUI, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Antonio Devon Myers, 29, 26 Lily Rose Lane, Prentiss; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for court order.

Kari Louise Rylee, 33, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for possession of paraphernalia.

Denise Deane Spencer, 66, 58 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for disorderly conduct.

More Records

Arrests collected on Oct. 13, 2022

Arrests collected on Oct. 6, 2022

Arrests collected on Sept. 26, 2022

Arrests collected on Sept. 29, 2022

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar