Arrests collected on Oct. 13, 2022

Thomas Joseph Bowers, 31, 1801 Highway 11 S.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for receiving stolen property and possession of paraphernalia.

Andrew Christopher Brookshire, 20, 217 Coke Rd., Florence, Miss.; arrested Oct. 6, for court order.

Marcus Allen Creel, 32, 10 Cynthia Lane, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for court order.

Georgia Victoria Dial, 33, 32058 Lock Number 2 Road, Bush, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 6, for probation violation.

Darren Dante Evans, 30, 73 Woodson Dr., Laurel; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for court order.

Randy William Hall, 34, 2 Apache Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Terry Jefferson, 45, 537 Caswell Ave., Bogalusa; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 6, for four counts of contempt of court and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Jerome Clark Jordan, 41, 65 Alfrod and Jordan Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for domestic violence.

Richard Wayne Lee, 59, 1204 Highway 26 East, Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 6, for probation violation and careless driving.

Charles Marcos Magee, 39, 1104 Fifth Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for court order.

Blaine Chaisse Schofield, 31, 3787 Rivera Dr., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 6, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jose Angel Talavera, 34, 494 Salem Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for probation violation.

Paul Dewayne Walker, 48, 44 Luther Walker Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 6, for public drunk/profanity.

Sebastian Murlin Breland, 37, 74 Lakeview Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 7, for contempt of court.

Antoine Darnell Cooper, 39, 1007 Merrydale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 7, for contempt of court, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Carl Michael Middlebrooks, 36, 7400 Meadowfair Lane, Gautier; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 7, for probation violation.

Timothy Dewayne Mitchell, 59, 756 Sycamore Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 7, for court order.

Brandon Lamar Robinson, 29, 538 Orgen, Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 7, for simple robbery.

Michael Paul Croll, 19, 44 Morris Bond Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 8, for possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle.

Garland W. Herrin, 49, 6 Vanessa Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 8, for driver striking fixtures upon or adjacent to highway.

Robert Cordell, 31, 7732 Dorsett Dr., New Orleans, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 8, for disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Jessica Amber Blansett, 40, 30 Davis Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 9, for disorderly conduct and public drunk/profanity.

Brooke Aileen Bouis, 33, 219 Garrett McGill Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 9, for DUI.

Leigh Anna Bunn, 46, 1004 N. Border Dr., Bogalusa; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 10, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Felicia Dawn Davis, 57, 133 Geranium Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 10, for two counts of contempt of court.

Nate Davis, 69, 36469 Ed Yates Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 10, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Dustin Murray Hatten, 39, 2205 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 10, for domestic violence.

Casign Waldorf McGinnis, 25, 1117 Whitney Ave., Gretna, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 10, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Christian Pierce Nixon, 18, 8012 Fishhook Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 10, for disorderly conduct.

Nicholas David Poche, 41, 23 Chilsom Trail, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 10, for three counts of dogs running at large and two counts of rabies inoculation of dogs and cats required.

Chase William Robinson, 32, 121 Pineburr; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 10, for contempt of court.

Christopher James Cormier, 34, no address given; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 11, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Jaquarin Dejon Orion Durr, 30, 209 E. Eighth St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 11, for public drunk/profanity.

Tony Curtis Herring, 41, 1553 Section Line Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 11, for controlled substance violation and contempt of court.

Jennifer Dabbs Joyce, 55, 115 Bass Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 11, for careless driving, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license.

Douglas Dakota King, 29, 193 Roy Burge Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 11, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Karen Nicole Odom, 47, 1760 Road 328, Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 11, for possession of paraphernalia and two counts of contempt of court.

Gabriella Pervel, 56, 409 N. Haugh Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 11, for no driver’s license, no insurance and illegal parking in designated zone violation.

Jennifer Michelle Smith, 33, 193 Roy Burge Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 11, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Ryan Wesley Chipman, 29, 14420 Apt. 505, Dibrille, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for murder.

Richard D. Dossett, 52, 789 S. Valley Rd., Poplarville; arrested Oct. 12, by PRCSO for domestic violence.

Martin Fitzgerald Mixon, 29, 149 E.T. Poole Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for contempt of court.

Diamante Quantae Myers, 29, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 12, for resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct and probation violation.

Charlotte Jeanette Obrien, 78, 44 Old Mill Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for two counts of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on a law officer.

Candace Breanna Pendley, 27, 1501 Gilcrest Ave.; arrested Oct. 12, for possession of paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.