Arlis Grice

October 18, 2022

Arlis Frank Grice, Jr. of Picayune, Mississippi, 86, passed away on October 18, 2022. He had been a resident of Picayune for the last 37 years. Arlis was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, Picayune, Mississippi. Arlis was a Southern Baptist pastor for 50 years, preaching throughout Mississippi and in the New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee areas. He enjoyed woodworking and horses.

He also loved to sing. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nell Hovis Grice; son Mark Grice (Cindy); daughters Melissa Pearson (Phil) and Melinda Dukes (Michael); grandchildren Becca Chandler (Patrick), Andrew Grice (Kenna), Megan Martin (Nathan), Stephen Pearson, Cameron Dukes and Evie Dukes; great grandchildren Emma, Karis and Bree Chandler and Abe, Laurel and Ethan Grice.

He is preceded in death by parents Arlis Frank and Mabel Spicknell Grice; one brother and three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home, Picayune, Mississippi. Brother Phil Pearson will officiate assisted by Brother Bud Putnam. Interment will follow in New Palestine cemetery, Picayune, Mississippi.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.