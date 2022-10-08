All Roads Lead Home’ for PRCC Homecoming 2022

By Laural O’Neill

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is excited to announce a robust slate of events that will highlight Homecoming next week. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead Home.”

The week-long celebration will culminate with the Thursday, Oct.13 football game against Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the presentation of the Homecoming Court.

“Homecoming is a special week as we celebrate traditions of the past and form new ones for the next generation of Wildcats to enjoy,” said Executive Director of Development Foundation and Alumni Services Delana Harris. “As the oldest community college in the state and one of the oldest in the nation, Pearl River Community College has a rich history of educating some of the very best in their fields!

“No matter where they reside now, all roads lead home to PRCC and once a Wildcat…always a Wildcat!”

PRCC is delighted to have a variety of both alumni and student activities leading up to the game. Along with those activities, each day is themed with outfits for students to dress up each day throughout the week.

Most of the activities will be run by the Student Government Association and Student Activities Office.

“I am proud to be a Wildcat, and I take pride in my college and its students,” said Student Government Association President Caleb Thornton. “I hope everyone shows their pride in The River by showing their support throughout the week. I can’t wait to see how my fellow sophomores and freshmen show their enjoyment and character by supporting our fellow students. GO WILDCATS!”

MONDAY

White Lie Monday suggests putting a fun little lie about yourself on your shirt for all to see. Examples include “I am great at math” or “I love getting up at 5 a.m. every morning to run.” Creativity is encouraged.

Students can also test their powers of deduction and logic with Escape Rooms at the Wellness Center starting at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Tired Tuesday encourages all to come in their favorite and appropriate jammies or sleep clothes.

A Fall Fest Pep Rally will be held in front of Shivers Gym with fun and games for students to take part in. This begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature the PRCC Homecoming Court, The Spirit of the River band, String of Pearls dance team, Color Guard, Wildcat Cheerleaders, Coach Smith, and the Wildcat Football Team.

Olivia Bender Cafeteria will be where students can enjoy Movie Night beginning at 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Weekend Wednesday invites Wildcats to wear their typical weekend outfit for hump day.

In the evening, students can enjoy the ever-popular Karaoke Night at Olivia Bender Cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY/HOMECOMING DAY

PRCC Wildcats are encouraged to wear their most spirited gameday gear for Throwdown Thursday. Show off your PRCC pride with the school colors of maroon and gold.

Wildcat fans are invited to the Community Carnival from 3-6 p.m. located between the new dorms near Dobie Holden Stadium. A jumper, dry slide, face painting, and other activities will be provided for children. Everyone attending is encouraged to help W.C. Rivers stuff the PRCC van with donations for Backpack Buddies. A list of requested items can be found on the PRCC Facebook page.

Alumni Tailgating will begin at 5 p.m. outside the stadium gates under the oaks. PRCC Alumni Association members are invited to arrive for the tailgate festivities in time to witness the Homecoming Parade.

The Homecoming Parade begins at 5:15 p.m. and will go from the nursing building to the stadium. Homecoming Court members will be driven on golf carts. The Spirit of the River marching band, String of Pearls, and Color Guard will also be participating. Help support our court members by excitedly lining the streets of the route.

Wildcat Walk will happen immediately after the Homecoming Parade at 5:30 p.m. Cheer on the PRCC Football Team as they make their way down Old Stadium Drive before taking to the field for warm-ups.

Wildcat Olympics will be at 6 p.m. at the Walking Track behind the Wellness Center. Freshmen and sophomores will compete in a series of running races and relays.

Gates at Dobie Holden Stadium will open at 6 p.m., with the court presentation scheduled for around 6:25 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. A fireworks display will occur immediately after the game.

Tickets are available online at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

Pearl River Community College invites all Wildcat family and community members to reconnect, remember and ROAR with the best!