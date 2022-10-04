Addie Rena Hollins Gable

September 23, 2022

“God is our refuge and strength an ever present help in a time of trouble. (Psalms 46:1)

Addie Rena Hollins Gable passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born in Picayune, Mississippi on June 5, 1985 to Ms Linda Faye Hollins and Mr. Darrell Perkins. She attended school in Picayune School System and later attended Escambia High School in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell Perkins and Linda “Mama Faye” Hollins; maternal grandparents, Anthony “Mr. Rabbit” & Mrs. Addie Hollins; paternal great-grand parents, Mr. Ransom and Mrs. Mattie “Ms Sweet” Perkins all of Picayune, MS.

She leaves to mourn her memory: One (1) son; Eleazar Louis Stevenson, two (2) daughters; Zylinda Percell and GaNya Gable all of Pensacola, Florida. She also leaves to mourn her grandmother, Ada Rose Perkins Wingfield and Aunt, Ruby Jean Tyner (affectionately called Grandma”) both of Picayune, MS; her sisters, Corinthia (Michael) Hollins-Harris, Ruby E. Tyner and brother, Anthony Hollins all of Prentiss, MS; a step-sister, LaShawnda Soublet of Pensacola, FL and a step-brother, Shawn Soublet of Maryland. She also leaves a great-uncle, Isaac Leon Perkins an uncle, Anthony Perkins; two God uncles: Leonard Hollis of Amite, LA and Wayne Ruffin of Picayune, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12:00am – 2:00pm and the Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm at 1st Cornerstone Church located at 917 Cayten Street, Picayune, MS; Rev. Vernon Robinson is pastor.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Robert Landor of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Burial at New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home