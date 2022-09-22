Women’s Soccer readies for No. 17 ECCC

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team is back at home Friday with another rugged MACCC test in front of them.

The Bulldogs host No. 17 East Central at Bary Thrash Field. Kickoff is at 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Records

MGCCC: 2-3-1/0-1-1 MACCC, T-7 th place in conference

place in conference Opponent: 3-2-1/0-1-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 3-0 at Holmes on Tuesday.

East Central tied No. 10 Northwest Mississippi 1-1 in Decatur on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast scored the opening goal against East Central on Sept. 7, but the Warriors went on to win 2-1 at Decatur.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: vs. Northwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 4 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.