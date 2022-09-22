Women’s Soccer readies for No. 17 ECCC
Published 11:14 am Thursday, September 22, 2022
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team is back at home Friday with another rugged MACCC test in front of them.
The Bulldogs host No. 17 East Central at Bary Thrash Field. Kickoff is at 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
Records
- MGCCC: 2-3-1/0-1-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
- Opponent: 3-2-1/0-1-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 3-0 at Holmes on Tuesday.
- East Central tied No. 10 Northwest Mississippi 1-1 in Decatur on Tuesday.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast scored the opening goal against East Central on Sept. 7, but the Warriors went on to win 2-1 at Decatur.
Three Ahead
- Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 4: vs. Northwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 4 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.