Women’s Soccer readies for No. 17 ECCC

Published 11:14 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team is back at home Friday with another rugged MACCC test in front of them.

 

The Bulldogs host No. 17 East Central at Bary Thrash Field. Kickoff is at 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Records

  • MGCCC: 2-3-1/0-1-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
  • Opponent: 3-2-1/0-1-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 3-0 at Holmes on Tuesday.
  • East Central tied No. 10 Northwest Mississippi 1-1 in Decatur on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast scored the opening goal against East Central on Sept. 7, but the Warriors went on to win 2-1 at Decatur.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 4: vs. Northwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 4 p.m.

 

