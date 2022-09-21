Women’s Soccer falls at No. 4 Holmes

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Special to the Item

Mississippi Gulf Coast lost 3-0 to No. 4 Holmes on Tuesday in women’s soccer action.

 

Holmes (6-0, 2-0 MACCC) scored all three goals in the first half.

Gulf Coast falls to 2-3-1 and 0-1-1 in conference play.

 

The Bulldogs will play at home Friday when No. 17 East Central visits. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is set for 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

