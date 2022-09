Bill, who was a resident of Carriere, Mississippi, since 2006, passed away on September 14, 2022, at the age of 88.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Picayune, Mississippi.

Services will be Tuesday, September 27th 11:00 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church

401 Fifth Ave

Picayune, MS 39466

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.