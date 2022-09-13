William Gary Smith, Jr.

Funeral Services for William Gary Smith Jr., age 62, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Carriere Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. William Gary Smith, Sr.

Contributions may be made to the “To Learn The Bible TV Ministry” at P.O. Box 256, Carriere, MS 39426

