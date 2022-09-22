Volleyball’s Oct. 1 Match Against Arkansas Moved To 11 A.M.

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s volleyball match against Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved up to 11 a.m. at Newell-Grissom.

Prior to returning home, State will take on Auburn on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. CT in Auburn, Ala. The match will be aired on SEC Network.

