Volleyball Launches Pregame Tailgating
Published 11:39 am Thursday, September 8, 2022
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball program launches new pregame tailgating at Newell-Grissom.
On certain volleyball match days, tailgating will take place on the grass island in front of the Newell-Grissom Building.
Tailgating for the Maroon and White Invite will take place Friday Sept. 9 and Saturday Sept. 10.
Tailgating Guidelines
- All picnic areas open two hours before each match
- REMINDER: Personal tents or supplies can be placed on the island in front of the Newell-Grissom Building at noon on the day of the match.
- All picnic areas close at midnight daily.
- No wheeled vehicles or trailers are permitted (i.e. large grills that are pulled with a vehicle).
- Generators are allowed, but battery inverters are preferred.
- Charcoal grills are allowed, but charcoal must be fully extinguished and disposed of in a responsible manner. Fire pits are not allowed.
- The university will follow local ordinances and state laws regarding alcohol.
- Small tents are permitted. No stakes larger than 1/4 inch in diameter and no longer than 6 inches. No rope.
- Connection to university utilities is strictly prohibited.
- Picnic areas must be vacated by 7 a.m. the day after a game. MSU is not responsible for any tailgate left before, during, or after the game.
- Pets are prohibited on campus beginning at noon the day before a game, except for service animals as prescribed by law.
- Loading zone use is limited to 5 minutes, with a person remaining with vehicle.
- Fans should pull to the curb, unload supplies by the curb, and immediately proceed to designated parking areas.
- Safety lanes must remain clear and unobstructed.
