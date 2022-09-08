Volleyball Launches Pregame Tailgating

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball program launches new pregame tailgating at Newell-Grissom.

On certain volleyball match days, tailgating will take place on the grass island in front of the Newell-Grissom Building.

Tailgating for the Maroon and White Invite will take place Friday Sept. 9 and Saturday Sept. 10.

Tailgating Guidelines

All picnic areas open two hours before each match

REMINDER: Personal tents or supplies can be placed on the island in front of the Newell-Grissom Building at noon on the day of the match.

All picnic areas close at midnight daily.

No wheeled vehicles or trailers are permitted (i.e. large grills that are pulled with a vehicle).

Generators are allowed, but battery inverters are preferred.

Charcoal grills are allowed, but charcoal must be fully extinguished and disposed of in a responsible manner. Fire pits are not allowed.

The university will follow local ordinances and state laws regarding alcohol.

Small tents are permitted. No stakes larger than 1/4 inch in diameter and no longer than 6 inches. No rope.

Connection to university utilities is strictly prohibited.

Picnic areas must be vacated by 7 a.m. the day after a game. MSU is not responsible for any tailgate left before, during, or after the game.

Pets are prohibited on campus beginning at noon the day before a game, except for service animals as prescribed by law.

Loading zone use is limited to 5 minutes, with a person remaining with vehicle.

Fans should pull to the curb, unload supplies by the curb, and immediately proceed to designated parking areas.

Safety lanes must remain clear and unobstructed.

For more information on the Bulldog volleyball program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateVB” on Twitter, Instagramand Facebook.