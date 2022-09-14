USPS Ready To Deliver the Holidays for the Nation

Holiday season preparedness reflects strategic investments and operational precision improvements made as part of Delivering for America, USPS’ 10-year plan:

655,000 employee postal service workforce includes 100,000 workers converted to full time since beginning of 2021; More than 41,000 part time workers converted to full time since January 2022

Actively hiring additional 28,000 seasonal employees

249 new package processing machines actively deployed since 2021 across the nation – 137 added since January 2022; daily package processing capacity expanded to 60 million

5 million square feet across 52 peak annexes and processing facilities to handle holiday volume

Mississippi — The United States Postal Service announced critical investments in personnel, technology and the postal network footprint that have been made in advance of the 2022 holiday season.

Preparations for the 2022 holiday season began in January and build on the investments and organizational strategy improvements made ahead of the successful 2021 holiday mailing and shipping season. These proactive measures are part of Delivering for America, the Postal Service’s 10-year strategic plan.

“Successfully delivering for the holidays is a cornerstone of our Delivering for America 10-year plan,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “Thanks to the 655,000 women and men of the Postal Service, recent investments and operational precision improvements, we are ready to be the most used delivery provider this holiday season.”

2022 Peak Holiday Season Preparations Include:

100,000 Part Time Employees Converted To Full Time Career Positions Since January 2021 (41,000 Part Time Employees Converted Since January 2022). Thanks to a strong benefits package and investments in career growth opportunities for employees across the organization, the Postal Service has converted more than 100,000 employees from part-time to full time, career positions since the beginning of 2021. 41,000 part time employees have converted into career roles since January of this year. ​

Hiring Additional 28,000 Peak Season Employees; Aggressive Hiring Efforts Continue. USPS is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees. Across the nation, the Postal Service is hiring an additional 1,000 truck drivers, along with letter carriers and processing team members. Job seekers can find and apply for thousands of open seasonal positions by visiting com/hiring.​

60 Million Packages Processed Each Day. Thanks to investments in new package processing equipment and operational precision improvements, the Postal Service will be able to expand its processing capacity and process nearly 60 million packages every day this holiday season compared to 53 million in 2021. ​

249 New Package Processing Machines Deployed Across the Nation Since January 2021 (137 Installed this Year). These new machines are strategic investments in local community postal infrastructure enabling postal workers to sort and process packages of all sizes more quickly and reliably. By November, the Postal Service will have installed 249 new package processing machines across the nation since the beginning of 2021. This is part of the organization’s $40 billion investment in new technology and facilities under the Delivering for America plan. ​

5 Million Square Feet Added Across 52 Annexes and Facilities. In 2021, the Postal Service signed multi-year leases on 52 peak season annexes and processing facilities which added 8.5 million square feet to the Postal Service footprint. These facilities are strategically located throughout the country to augment space shortages at existing postal facilities.

​

222,682 Fleet Vehicles Ready to Deliver the Holidays. The Postal Service’s 222,682 fleet vehicles are ready to deliver the holidays. To handle holiday package volume, 1,900 additional trailers have been leased for the peak season. Additionally, precision in our processing operation enables trucks to leave on time and mail and packages to get to destination in a quicker and more cost-effective manner. ​

New Technology to Expedite Processing and Delivery. In the last 12 months, more than 6,000 computer tablets have been deployed on our workroom floors to better equip processing and delivery supervisors with tracking and moving mail and packages expeditiously.

As the Postal Service prepares for the holiday peak season, service performance across all mail categories is strong and steady. On average, it takes just 2.4 days for a mailpiece or package to be delivered across the postal network.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.