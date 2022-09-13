Update: Pearl River County football schedule
Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Picayune Maroon Tide (3-0)
Away, Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Poplarville. Win, 21-7.
Away, Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Jefferson Davis County. Win, 28-7.
Away, Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Gulfport. Win, 21-7.
Home, Friday, Sept. 16 vs. DI’berville (Senior Night).
Away, Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Pearl Ricer Central.
Away, Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Vancleave.
Home, Friday, Oct. 7 vs. East Central.
Home, Friday, Oct. 14 vs. West Harrison.
Home, Friday, Oct. 21 vs. George County.
Away, Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Long Beach.
Home, Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Gautier.
Poplarville Hornets (2-1)
Home, Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Picayune. Loss, 21-7.
Home, Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Pearl River Central. Win, 43-3.
Home, Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Lumberton. Win, 48-0.
Away, Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Terry.
Home, Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Pass Christian (Homecoming)
Away, Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Purvis.
Home, Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Lawrence County.
Away, Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Forrest County Agriculture.
Away, Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Columbia (2021 state champions).
Home, Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Sumrall (Senior Night).
Pearl River Central Blue Devils (0-2)
Home, Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Hancock. Loss, 35-0.
Away, Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Poplarville. Loss, 43-3.
Away, Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Sumrall.
Home, Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Picayune.
Away, Friday, Sept. 30 vs. East Central.
Home, Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Long Beach (Homecoming).
Away, Friday, Oct. 14 vs. George County.
Home, Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Vancleave (Senior Night).
Away, Friday, Oct. 28 vs. Gautier.
Away, Friday, Nov. 4 vs. West Harrison.
Pearl River Community College Wildcats (2-0)
Home, Thursday, Aug. 1 vs. Holmes CC. Win, 49-24.
Away, Thursday, Aug. 8 vs. Northeast Mississippi CC. Win, 20-13.
Home, Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Northwestern Mississippi CC.
Away, Thursday, Sept. 22 vs. Hinds CC.
Home, Thursday, Sept. 29 vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast CC.
Away, Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. Jones College.
Home, Thursday, Oct. 13 vs. Copiah-Lincoln CC.
Away, Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Southwest Mississippi CC.
Home, Thursday, Oct. 27 vs. East Central CC.