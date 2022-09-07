Two PRCC students secure Chick-Fil-A scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Two Pearl River Community College students have received 2022 Chick-Fil-A Leadership Scholarships.

The scholarships, worth up to $2,500 each, go to Micah Mixon and Jadon Glenn, both sophomores from Petal. They each attend the Forrest County Campus.

Mixon, 19, is majoring in History and plans to transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a Phi Theta Kappa student.

“I am very grateful to have this scholarship offered to me,” said Mixon. “I love working for Chick-Fil-A and getting to serve the community. It’s a blessing to receive encouragement from my workplace.”

He has found PRCC to be beneficial in helping him reach his academic goals.

“What excites me about being a student at PRCC are the many opportunities that are offered to be every day,” he said. “This school offers true growth that is unmatched anywhere else.”

“Micah is an excellent young man who just returned from a summer missions venture through his church,” said Dr. Ryan Ruckel, Dean of the William Lewis Honors Institute, Forrest County Campus; and advisor for the Beta Tau Gamma Chapter, Phi Theta Kappa.

“He’s very active in PTK and Honors, and he has a servant’s heart. We believe this will be a breakout year for him in his new leadership roles, as he has answered our challenge to serve as an officer.”

Glenn, 19, plans to join Phi Theta Kappa in the spring.

“It feels overwhelming to receive so many opportunities and support,” said Glenn. “I am very thankful to be a student at Pearl River, and I am excited for the rest of the year.”

He too has found PRCC to be valuable in helping him reach his goals.

“PRCC offers so many opportunities to be involved and earn leadership qualities through the Honors program and Phil Theta Kappa,” said Glenn.

Said Dr. Ruckel, “Jadon is new to us from Southwest MS Community College and Hinds Community College, having played soccer and had scholarships for both. He’s very bright, and even more importantly, very capable, so we already trust him and are encouraging him to serve in leadership as well.”

