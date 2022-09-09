Travel packages available for men’s basketball at ESPN Events Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travel packages are now available for Ole Miss men’s basketball’s trip to the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 24-27.

Travel package information can be found HERE, while general tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The Rebels are slated to open against Stanford in the first round on Thanksgiving Day (Thurs., Nov. 24) at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. From there, Ole Miss will take on either Florida State or Siena the next day (Fri., Nov. 25) either at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN2 or 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The final round will pit the Rebels against a team from the other side of the bracket – Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma or Seton Hall – with the opponent, time and TV network depending on the outcome of the tournament to that point.

“The ESPN Events Invitational is an elite field,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “Stanford is an outstanding, well-coached team that will be a great challenge in the first round. We sure hope to see a lot of Rebels in Orlando!”

That Thanksgiving matchup against the Cardinal will be the first between Ole Miss and Stanford, as would a second round tilt against Siena. If the Rebels end up with Florida State in the next round, it would be the first against the Seminoles since 2004. Florida State leads the all-time series 3-1 against Ole Miss, with a split during an in-season home-and-home within the 1950-51 season on Jan. 11 (L, 63-58; in Tallahassee) and Feb. 14 (W, 79-75; in Oxford), and another home-and-home a half-century later on Dec. 3, 2003 (L, 66-60; in Tallahassee) and Dec. 4, 2004 (L, 69-64; in Oxford).

The 2022 ESPN Events Invitational will be held Nov. 24-27 at the State Farm Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World. The invitational will feature 12 total games across three days of action, with each team playing in one game per day and advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in a championship matchup on Sun., Nov. 27. All games will air on the ESPN family of networks, with the Sunday championship game slated for ESPN at 12:30 p.m. CT.

For the latest news and updates regarding Ole Miss Men’s Basketball, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMBB, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Basketball and on Instagram at olemissmbb. OLE MISS SCHEDULE

Thurs., Nov. 24 – vs. Stanford – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU

Fri., Nov. 25 – vs. Florida State or Siena – 10 a.m. CT or 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2 or ESPN+

Sun., Nov. 27 – vs. TBD – Time TBD – TV TBD

FULL SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Florida State vs. Siena – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 2 – Ole Miss vs. Stanford – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU

Game 3 – Oklahoma vs. Nebraska – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN

Game 4 – Memphis vs. Seton Hall – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPNNews

Game 5 – Semifinal #1 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 6 – Consolation #1 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN+

Game 7 – Consolation #2 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPNNews

Game 8 – Semifinal #2 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 9 – Fifth Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPNU

Game 10 – Championship Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN

Game 11 – Third Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 12 – Seventh Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPNNews

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Florida State

Memphis

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Seton Hall

Siena

Stanford

