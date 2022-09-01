Thompson Tabbed SWAC Setter of the Week

JACKSON, Miss.| Jackson State senior setter, Damassy Thompson , was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Setter of the Week after her outstanding performance opening weekend.

Jackson State (1-3) opened their season at the Southeast Missouri State Tournament in Cape Giraudeau, Missouri last weekend. Thompson recorded a total of 80 assists, 23 digs and two aces for the Tigers.

The SWAC also named Jayden James of Grambling State Offensive Player of the Week, Temperance Chatman Defensive Player of the Week and Kylee Owens Newcomer of the Week.

Jackson State heads to Birmingham, Ala. for the UAB Tournament this weekend taking on Little Rock Friday at 11 a.m followed by a matchup with the host team, UAB, at 7 p.m.

