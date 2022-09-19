This Week in MGCCC Athletics, Sept. 19-25

Published 10:55 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

The week ahead

A titanic showdown on ESPN+ will be played Thursday night at Perk, and the MACCC soccer seasons keep rolling along.

Upcoming games

Tuesday, 9/20: Women’s Soccer at Holmes, Ridgeland, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, 9/20: Men’s Soccer at Holmes, Ridgeland, 3 p.m.
Thursday, 9/22: Football vs. East Mississippi, Perkinston, 7 p.m.
Friday, 9/23: Women’s Soccer vs. East Mississippi, 5 p.m.
Friday, 9/23: Men’s Soccer vs. East Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Stay up to date on all MGCCC schedule changes with our daily or monthly composite calendars: http://mgcccbulldogs.com/composite​​

Last week’s results

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

9/12-13: Golf at Northeast Mississippi Fall Invitational, 1st out of 11 teams
9/15: Football, MGCCC 45, Southwest Mississippi 7
9/16: Women’s Soccer, MGCCC 2, Hinds 2 (2OT)
9/16: Men’s Soccer, MGCCC 2, Hinds 0

 

Where we stand

Men’s Soccer: 3-3/1-0, T-1st in MACCC
Women’s Soccer: 2-2-1/0-0-1, T-5th in MACCC
Football: 2-1/1-0, T-1st in MACCC South
Golf: Ranked 7th nationally (GolfWeek)

 

Tickets

All tickets for home games can be purchased at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.

 

Join the Bulldog Club

Support Gulf Coast student-athletes by joining the Bulldog Club, or getting a former classmate to join! Get all the details today.

 

Male Bulldog
of the Week

LB Hayden Hill (Sophomore, Flowood)

Hill was all over the field in a 45-7 win over Southwest Mississippi. He had 13 total tackles, including three in the backfield for losses. One of those was a sack.

Also nominated: 

Chase Kaiser, a sophomore from Natchez, and Andrew Zielinski, a freshman from Ocean Springs helped lead No. 7 Gulf Coast to victory in the first MACCC tournament of the season. They both shot 2-under to finish tied for second, and the Bulldogs finished one shot ahead of No. 5 Meridian.

Michael Bell, a sophomore midfielder from Jackson, scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Hinds to open MACCC play.

Cam Thomas, a sophomore running back from Picayune, had 93 yards on 16 carries to lead Gulf Coast’s rushing attack in a 45-7 win over Southwest Mississippi. He scored a 39-yard touchdown and averaged nearly 6 yards per carry.

Jonathan Harris, a sophomore wide receiver from Hattiesburg, broke open the game against Southwest with a 75-yard punt return just before halftime. He averaged 30.8 yards on four returns, and leads the country in average returns. He also had three catches for 32 yards.

Grayson Nester, a freshman from Flowood, combined to record a team shutout of Hinds in a 2-0 win to open Gulf Coast’s MACCC schedule. He made two saves, but helped jumpstart the Bulldogs’ offense with his distribution.

 

Female Bulldog
of the Week

DEF Tiffany Beasley (Freshman, Ocean Springs)

Beasley helped get the Gulf Coast offense started in a 2-2 tie against Hinds. Her play out wide eventually led to her scoring her first collegiate goal.

More Sports

High school football recaps

PRC boys and girls place top 5 in invitational

Ninth-ranked EMCC opens division play with 45-9 win over Holmes in Ridgeland

Bulldogs settle for tie in MACCC opener

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar