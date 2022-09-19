This Week in MGCCC Athletics, Sept. 19-25

Male Bulldog

of the Week LB Hayden Hill (Sophomore, Flowood) Hill was all over the field in a 45-7 win over Southwest Mississippi. He had 13 total tackles, including three in the backfield for losses. One of those was a sack. Also nominated: Chase Kaiser, a sophomore from Natchez, and Andrew Zielinski, a freshman from Ocean Springs helped lead No. 7 Gulf Coast to victory in the first MACCC tournament of the season. They both shot 2-under to finish tied for second, and the Bulldogs finished one shot ahead of No. 5 Meridian. Michael Bell, a sophomore midfielder from Jackson, scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Hinds to open MACCC play. Cam Thomas, a sophomore running back from Picayune, had 93 yards on 16 carries to lead Gulf Coast’s rushing attack in a 45-7 win over Southwest Mississippi. He scored a 39-yard touchdown and averaged nearly 6 yards per carry. Jonathan Harris, a sophomore wide receiver from Hattiesburg, broke open the game against Southwest with a 75-yard punt return just before halftime. He averaged 30.8 yards on four returns, and leads the country in average returns. He also had three catches for 32 yards. Grayson Nester, a freshman from Flowood, combined to record a team shutout of Hinds in a 2-0 win to open Gulf Coast’s MACCC schedule. He made two saves, but helped jumpstart the Bulldogs’ offense with his distribution.