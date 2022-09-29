The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association Announces Partnership With Mississippi Cannabis School

(Jackson, MS) – Today the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (also known as the MSCTA) announces their partnership with the Mississippi Cannabis School, Mississippi’s first cannabis training and education school.

The Mississippi Cannabis School works with individuals and businesses to provide state-required training in a rigorous, engaging, compliance-friendly, skill-driven learning environment. Featuring In-Person and Virtual courses, the school covers on-demand training for Cultivation and hands-on, in person training for Dispensary workers. Currently, the Mississippi Cannabis School partners with business owners across the state as a training provider to provide the state-required training, as well as customized training such as METRC support.

“We are all about compliance and educating our newest workforce to provide safe, healthy medicine. We are ecstatic about our partnership with MSCTA. We feel this partnership will get the right information to the people who will be the drivers of this industry. My background is education, specifically K-12. I understand and deeply believe in preparing workers to be frontline educators on product knowledge and patient safety.” said Candace McClendon, Founder of the Mississippi Cannabis School.

“The Medical Cannabis industry in Mississippi can be a true game-changer for Healthcare and our state’s economy. We’re excited to build a partnership with such an essential business, and very excited for what’s to come in the future.” said Executive Director of the MSCTA Melvin Robinson III



The Mississippi Cannabis School will be located in Jackson. For more information, please contact grow@ mississippicannabisschool.com or call 601-900-3006