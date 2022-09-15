Stansbury and Hayes Set to Represent State at SEC Leadership Council

STARKVILLE – The SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council will hold its annual meeting Sept. 16-17 in Birmingham, Ala., with Isaac Stansbury and Aislynn Hayes representing Mississippi State.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey introduced new Student-Athlete Leadership Councils in 2016 for the sports of men’s and women’s basketball along with football, which, in addition to the conference’s longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the Leadership Council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Hayes, who will represent Mississippi State women’s basketball, will be unable to play this season due to injury she announced on Sept. 9. During her junior campaign, Hayes played in all 29 contests for the Maroon and White, averaging 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest. She ranked third on the team in 3-point field percentage and finished third in made threes with 30. Her strong outside game played a crucial role in State’s win over Texas A&M, when she hit a season-high four triples.

Stansbury, who is entering his senior season at Mississippi State, is the son of former MSU head coach and the program’s all-time wins leader, Rick Stansbury. He is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient and has appeared in eight career games.

Men’s Basketball

Adam Cottrell, Alabama

Cade Arbogast, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Kowacie Reeves, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Brennan Canada, Kentucky

Justice Hill, LSU

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Isaac Stansbury , Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Chico Carter Jr., South Carolina

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Aislynn Hayes , Mississippi State

Haley Troup, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina*

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jada Malone, Texas A&M

Yaubryon Chambers, Vanderbilt

*Olivia Thompson will attend the meeting in place of Laeticia Amihere.

