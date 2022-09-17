St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

Published 10:11 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Special to the Item

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart.

Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.

The Slidell Police Department is investigating.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Puttin’ for the Pink raises money for Putting on the Pink

Hot, dry summer reduced state’s average corn yield

Picayune City Council hears about ongoing projects, future plans

SPCA needs volunteer transport drivers

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar