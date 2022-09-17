SPCA needs volunteer transport drivers

Pearl River County SPCA’s staff is looking for volunteer transport drivers.

The SPCA transports dogs and cats that belong to the community who need surgery or spaying or neutering to Hattiesburg’s South Pines Animal Shelter and Hub City Humane Society. The Shelter makes these trips twice a month on Wednesday and Thursdays. They are asking for volunteers who prefer working in the early mornings around 6 – 7 a.m. to help with that task.

The shelter will provide the van for transporting the animals and gas. The driver’s job is to drop the animal off on Wednesday and pick them up and bring back to Picayune on Thursday.

“This is strictly for the community, were trying to reduce the animal population here,” said SPCA spokesperson Maria Diamond.

The shelter will also occasionally need drivers to transfer adoptable dogs to another shelter or a hospital with a greater need. These tasks can occur at anytime and day.

For more information or to apply to volunteer at the SPCA visit the shelter, located on Palestine Road in Picayune. Multiple volunteers are needed.

The shelter is also celebrating national adoption week with a $50 off normal adoption fee on dogs 6 months or older. Cats are also reduced to half off the normal adoption fee. This Adpot-athon deal lasts through Sunday, Sept. 17 and applies at the Petsense and Petsmart locations.

From Jan 1 to Sept. 16, the shelter has reunited 120 pets with their owners and 1,420 have been adopted. There are 237 animals in the shelter currently and 113 in foster homes for a total of 350 in the shelter’s care.