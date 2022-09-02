Secretary of State warns of misleading voter registration mailer

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, County Circuit Clerks, and County Election Commissioners have received calls regarding a mailer sent by a private entity, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF). The mailer provides that, according to their review, someone at the address may not be registered to vote and encourages completion and submission of a voter registration form. This is not official correspondence from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, County Circuit Clerks, or County Election Commissioners and is not an indication of a change in anyone’s voter registration status.

Click here to view the mailer

As we grow closer to the November election, it is critically important to remember you should get your election information from trusted sources, such as your local election officials and the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, please visit YallVote.ms to verify, or contact your County Circuit Clerk. Mississippians can find the contact information for their County Circuit Clerk here.

For additional questions, please contact the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov.