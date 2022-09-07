Sanders Earns Several Weekly Awards After Stellar Performance

Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders took home several awards for his stellar performance in the Tigers’ big season-opening win over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Stats Perform FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week, and the BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week. Sanders also earned College Football Performance Awards’ honorable mention acclaim as National Performer of the Week.

Sanders completed his first 17 pass attempts in throwing more touchdown passes than interceptions as the Tigers dominated Florida A&M 59-3 on Sunday.

Sanders threw a career-high five touchdown passes with only four incompletions in passing for 323 yards in completing 29 of 33 attempts.

Sanders threw a pair of touchdown passes to Shane Hooks , and also completed scoring passes to Dallas Daniels , Rico Powers , and Hayden Hagler as the defending champion SWAC Champion Tigers were dominant in every facet.

It was the 10th career multi-TD passing game for Sanders, and the fourth career 300-yard passing game of his 14-game career.

Jackson State returns to action Saturday against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis at 6 p.m.